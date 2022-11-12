As he gathered his team at midfield following Saturday's game, Lost River coach Dennis Dunlea reminded his players of how far they've come.
And how far they've still got to go.
The Raiders advanced in the Class 1A 8-man state playoffs with a 44-8 quarterfinal victory against visiting Adrian on Saturday afternoon, avenging last year's semifinal defeat to the Antelopes, who went on to win the state title.
"It feels great. Feels even better because we know last year (against Adrian) we didn't play to our ability. We made sure that didn't happen this year," said Lost River senior Nathan Dalton, who rushed 16 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns and made a team-high 12 tackles. "Everybody was a little better. We knew we'd have to play physical against them and play hard."
Dunlea said Dalton had been limited since suffering an ankle injury against Camas Valley on Oct. 7.
"It's good to have our big guy back in there," Dunlea said. "But we can also line up with our small guy or our fast guy. We have a lot of pretty good players."
The Raiders led 8-0 after the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Dalton.
They pulled away with 28 second-quarter points to take a 36-0 halftime lead.
Codey Lyman scored on a 56-yard run and Dalton's two-point conversion made it 16-0.
Connor Dunlea appeared to return an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, but the Raiders were called for holding, giving them the ball at the Antelopes' 25-yard line. Dalton finished off the drive with a 1-yard run to make it 22-0.
With about 3½ minutes left in the half, Adrian went for it at fourth-and-20 from their own 49-yard line. Quarterback Jace Bateman was sacked and Dalton went 45 yards up the middle on the next play and made the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 30-0.
The Antelopes (8-3 overall) were forced to punt on their next drive and Lost River took over on its own 25 with 1:20 left. Chase McAuliffe completed a 40-yard pass to Grady Dunlea, then hit Connor Dunlea in the flat and he raced down the right sideline, diving into the end zone with 30 seconds left to make it 36-0.
McAuliffe scored on a 15-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 44-0.
Adrian's lone touchdown came on a 56-yard pass from Bateman to Ashton Jephson with 5:31 remaining.
Third-seeded Lost River (9-1) is scheduled to meet second-seeded Powder Valley (10-0) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Caldera High in Bend.
The Raiders don't seem satisfied with another semifinal appearance. There are signs outside the entrance to the school referring to it as the home of the 1997 and 2004 state champions.
"You should never be satisfied not matter how far you make it," Dalton said. "We don't want this season to end in the semifinal again."
