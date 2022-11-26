Connor Dunlea threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score, intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble as Lost River defeated top-seeded St. Paul 43-0 Saturday in the Class 1A 8-man state football championship at Cottage Grove High School.

The Raiders (11-1) avenged their only loss of the season, a 46-32 defeat to the host Buckaroos (10-1) on Sept. 17.


