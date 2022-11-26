Lost River's Nathan Dalton dives for a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Raiders defeated top-seeded St. Paul 43-0 Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the Class 1A 8-man state title game at Cottage Grove High School.
Lost River middle linebacker Carson Parrish, top, forces a fumble by St. Paul quarterback George Pohlschneider in the Class 1A 8-man state title game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Cottage Grove High School. The Raiders won 43-0.
Lost River defenders Connor Dunlea (23), Kyle Diaz (31) and Kayden Hartman (40) bring down St. Paul tight end Warren Rose as teammate Joel DeJong (54) looks on in the Class 1A 8-man state title game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Cottage Grove. The Raiders won 43-0.
Lost River cornerback Connor Dunlea, foreground, intercepts a pass intended for St. Paul's Warren Rose. It was one of three interceptions by Dunlea in the Class 1A 8-man title game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Cottage Grove High School.
St. Paul guard Tyler Crawford receives support from his family after the top-seeded Buckaroos lost 43-0 to Lost River in the Class 1A 8-man state title game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Cottage Grove High School.
Lost River players celebrate with the state championship trophy after defeated top-seeded St. Paul 43-0 Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the Class 1A 8-man title game at Cottage Grove High School.
Kevin Neri/For the Herald & News
Kevin Neri/For the Herald & News
Kevin Neri/For the Herald & News
Kevin Neri/For the Herald & News
Kevin Neri/For the Herald & News
Connor Dunlea threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score, intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble as Lost River defeated top-seeded St. Paul 43-0 Saturday in the Class 1A 8-man state football championship at Cottage Grove High School.
The Raiders (11-1) avenged their only loss of the season, a 46-32 defeat to the host Buckaroos (10-1) on Sept. 17.
Nathan Dalton rushed nine times for a game-high 127 yards – scoring on a 72-yard run early in the third quarter and a 3-yarder in the fourth – as the Raiders claimed their third state football championship after 11-man titles in 1997 and 2004.
Chase McAuliffe was 4-of-10 passing for 111 yards and two TDs and was on the receiving end of a 42-yard strike from Dunlea that opened the scoring. Isaac Hernandez made two TD receptions, from 31 and 41 yards.
The Raiders followed each of their first two touchdowns with successful onside kicks, scoring 20 points without giving St. Paul a chance for a single play from scrimmage.
Lost River's defense limited the Buckaroos to 195 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers. Joel DeJong led the Raiders with eight tackles and Kayden Hartman added six tackles and two pass breakups. McAuliffe also intercepted a pass.
St. Paul's Clay Smith gained just 22 yards rushing on 13 attempts. QB George Pohlschneider was 15 of 33 for 165 with four interceptions.