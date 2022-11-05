Henley's Logan Whitlock looks for some running room in a Class 4A state first-round game against Crook County on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. Whitlock rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets overcame a halftime deficit to win 47-23.
Henley quarterback Shaw Stork scrambles for yardage in a Class 4A first-round state playoff game against Crook County on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. Stork threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the Hornets' 47-23 victory.
Henley offensive lineman Owen Northcutt, center, celebrates with running back Logan Whitlock after a second-half touchdown in a Class 4A state first-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. The Hornets overcame a halftime deficit to win 47-23.
Henley's Logan Whitlock looks for some running room in a Class 4A state first-round game against Crook County on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. Whitlock rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets overcame a halftime deficit to win 47-23.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley quarterback Shaw Stork scrambles for yardage in a Class 4A first-round state playoff game against Crook County on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. Stork threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in the Hornets' 47-23 victory.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley offensive lineman Owen Northcutt, center, celebrates with running back Logan Whitlock after a second-half touchdown in a Class 4A state first-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. The Hornets overcame a halftime deficit to win 47-23.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley linebacker Cohen Redman helps bring down Crook County's Kaleb Goozee in a Class 4A state first-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley's defense wraps up Crook County quarterback Palmer Smith (11) during a Class 4A first-round state playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley's Roanin Wright tracks down Crook County's Blaze Nunez in a first-round Class 4A state playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley players celebrate their 47-23 victory against Crook County in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Henley coach Alex Stork congratulates his players after a 47-23 victory against Crook County in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Henley High players stand for the national anthem before a first-round Class 4A state playoff game against Crook County on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mazama High. The Hornets won 47-23.
The first half didn’t go as planned for the Henley High football team Friday night.
But, thanks in large part to running back Logan Whitlock. the fourth-seeded Hornets got back on track after the intermission to win their first-round game in the Class 4A state playoffs, defeating No. 13 Crook County 47-23 at Mazama High.
The Hornets (9-1) are scheduled to play fifth-seeded Estacada (9-1) in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Mazama.
After scoring on their first possession, the Hornets (9-1 overall) came up empty for the rest of the half, losing a fumble, being stopped on fourth down and giving up a safety on a punt attempt to trail 9-6.
Whitlock rushed for 181 of his game-high 250 yards and all three of his touchdowns in the second half as the Hornets pulled away.
“First half wasn’t really working, but I knew as long as I kept fighting for it one would break and multiple did in the second half," said Whitlock, who scored on runs of 12, 29 and 51 yards. "Offense was our biggest adjustment at halftime.”
Henley's Shaw Stork was 10-of-13 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores.
But he said the key was Whitlock.
“Logan is such a stud, he is the best running back in state in my opinion, he excels in every aspect, he can catch well, he blocks exceptionally, and he ran terrifically," Stork said. "Her makes us very multi-dimensional to where we can't be stopped.”
Stork said the Hornets made some necessary adjustments at halftime.
“We knew we could move the ball on them and we are capable scoring every drive if we focus on fixing the little stuff and not shooting ourselves in the foot," he said. "We made mistakes at the wrong time in the first half and cleaned it up in the second half and we fought together and brought the energy to get the momentum back.”
Hornets coach Alex Stork praised his team for sticking together.
“We believed in the guys around us," Coach Stork said. "The big message I told my guys (at the half) is to trust in the guys around you to execute their job and do they best at your job, we just needed to get the guys calmed down.”
Quarterfinal opponents Henley and Estacada have something in common, as the lone loss for both teams came against top-seeded Mazama. The Rangers lost 26-14 to the visiting Vikings 26-14 in the season opener and the Hornets dropped a 44-36 decision at home in Week 8.
“This is just another week together, another week of preparation that we have done all year long," Coach Stork said. "We are thankful we get another week together.”