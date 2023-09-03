Henley running back Logan Whitlock bursts up the field for a 20-yard touchdown late in the second quarter against host Seaside on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Whitlock scored four TDs in Hornets’ 38-14 victory.
Henley wide receiver Chris Janney heads up field after catching a pass from his brother, quarterback Joe, during the first half Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Seaside. Chris Janney scored on a touchdown reception and intercepted a pass in the Hornets' season-opening 38-14 victory.
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Henley defensive back Kyle Nichols, lower left, and defensive tackle Emiliano Ortiz-Banderas wrap up Seaside's Kyler McLeary for no gain in the second quarter Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Seaside.
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Henley sophomore quarterback Joseph Janney uses his speed to elude the Seaside defense while focusing on an open receiver on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Seaside.
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Henley defensive back Luke Bennett, left, and linebacker Chris Janney converge to deflect a deep pass by host Seaside in the first quarter Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Henley sophomore quarterback Joseph Janney fires across the middle and completes a pass to Luke Bennett to put the Hornets in scoring position in the second half Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Seaside.
Rob Hilson/For the Herald and News
It took three Seaside High defenders to drag down Henley running back Logan Whitlock on this play Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Seaside. Whitlock rushed for four touchdowns in the Hornets' 38-14 victory.
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Henley kicker Jaime Pizano was perfect, booting five extra points and a 38-yard field goal against host Seaside on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Robert Hilson/For the Herald and News
Captains from Henley and Seaside gather at the middle of the field for the pregame coin toss Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Seaside.