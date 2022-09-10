Henley's defense gangs up on a Crater ballcarrier in Friday night's 35-0 road victory. The Hornets limited their Class 5A opponents to 130 yards of total offense.
Henley quarterback Shaw Stork follows his blockers during Friday night's game at Crater. Stork threw for two touchdowns in a 35-0 victory.
Is Class 4A football better than Class 5A football in Oregon?
Henley High certainly made that case Friday night.
The Hornets, ranked No. 8 in the state Class 4A coaches' poll, traveled to Central Point to take on Crater, the seventh-ranked team in Class 5A.
The final score: Henley 35, Crater 0.
Logan Whitlock rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as the Hornets (2-0 overall) showed they can compete with the bigger boys.
Shaw Stork completed 6 of 9 passes for 192 yards and two scores. Luke Bennett had three receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
The Hornets had a 401-130 edge in total offense.
Stork threw an 81-yard scoring strike to Bennett 2:59 into the game. Whitlock tallied on a 14-yard run with 1:51 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0.
Henley extended the lead to 21-0 at the half as Stork threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Janney with five seconds left in the second quarter.
Whitlock scored on runs of 4 and 13 yards in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Owen Northcutt led Henley with 4½ tackles, including one for loss.
Crater's Ethan Aguirre was limited to 65 yards on 26 carries. The Comets' Andrew Schatz was 8-of-21 passing for 65 yards with one interception.
