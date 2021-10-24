In just the second quarter of Crosspoint's 56-38 win over Days Creek on Friday, both squads combined for seven total touchdowns and 60 points in a high-flying display of 8-man football.
It was the Warriors (4-3, 1-3 SD1) though who led 36-30 at the break on the school's senior night. Winless Days Creek, who were only able to bring nine players, likely ran out of gas late as the Warriors would post 20 points to the Wolves' 8 in the second half.
Crosspoint Christian senior Averie Roe had himself a day, leading the team with 118 yards receiving and 90 yards on the ground. He scored half of the team's 10 total touchdowns — three of his scores came through the air. Tucker Moore made Crosspoint's only other touchdown reception.
Quarterback Blake Throne posted a 7-for-15 passing effort that netted four touchdown passes, 179 yards and two picks.
The Wolves were led by junior Keith Gaskell who turned 8 receptions into 257 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Wyatt Geiger was 16-for-28 for 354 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Crosspoint found points in other phases of the game as well. The defense turned in four interceptions — two of which were returned for scores. Jacob Cross had three of the interceptions and one of the pick-sixes, while Lucas Heryford also returned his pick to the end zone.
In that high-scoring second quarter, Kenny Tuttle also took back a kick return 80 yards for a score. He also had a 25-yard rushing touchdown later in the game.
After last Friday's non-league win, the Warriors have just one game left — a league matchup this coming Friday against Chiloquin on Mazama High School's field.
Mazama 68, Phoenix 6
It was over before it began, almost literally.
After Brandon Gailey’s kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, a safety, and another quick touchdown, Mazama had a 16-0 lead against the Phoenix Pirates less than two minutes into the game and had run just one offensive play.
The Vikings scored 37 first quarter points and added 25 more in the second period to lead 62-6 at the half, and ended up winning 68-6 against the winless Pirates. The Pirates are rebuilding more than just their football program. A combination of the after effects of the devastating fire that decimated the Phoenix-Talent community along with COVID-19, left the squad with many freshmen and sophomores in uniform playing varsity for this football campaign.
Mazama (6-2, 4-0) has wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the Skyline Conference in the Class 4A postseason beginning the first week of November, and can win the Skyline title outright with a victory at Klamath Union Friday at 7 p.m. in the 43rd annual Canal Bowl.
The Vikings averaged 13.2 yards per play. Trevor Anderson carried just 6 times for 135 yards and scored four TDs. No Mazama rusher touched the ball more than three times aside from Anderson. Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel attempted just two passes, completing one for a touchdown to Brodie Hubble.
Brendan Monteith saw time at both tight end and quarterback and scored on a run. Andrew Wynne also scored his first touchdown of the season for Mazama. Many players saw varsity action for the Vikings for the first time in the contest.
—Randy Adams for the Herald and News
Henley 41, Klamath Union 12
The Hornets' one-two punch of quarterback Shaw Stork and running back Tulson Higgins powered them to yet another high-scoring win last Thursday.
Stork, a junior, averaged 14.9 yards per carry as he piled up 194 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. The senior Higgins recorded two touchdowns and 77 yards on 14 totes.
The Hornets (7-1, 3-1 Skyline) were a sparkling 7-for-12 on third down while only allowing Klamath Union (1-6, 1-3) to convert thrice on 10 third downs. Henley held the Pels to 186 yards of total offense on 42 plays.
Senior quarterback Silas Dutra played bell cow for a young KU team, carrying the ball 20 times, scoring both of the Pelicans' touchdowns but only grinding out 63 yards. Junior wide receiver Tony Ortiz turned his three receptions into 97 of Klamath Union's 98 air yards.
With their romp over the Pelicans, the Hornets are guaranteed a season-ending battle for Skyline second-place when they head to Hidden Valley this weekend.
Both Henley and the Mustangs are 3-1 in conference play with both of their lone conference losses coming as beatdowns from first-place Mazama. They kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Hidden Valley.
Lost River 60, Glendale 8
The Raiders (7-1, 4-0 SD1) closed out their league schedule with an offensive bang, putting up 362 total yards in their rout of Glendale (2-4, 2-2) on Saturday.
With the win, Lost River clinched the top spot of their league (Special District 1 - South) and a berth in the state playoffs.
Lost River's multi-pronged rushing attack featured four different ball carriers and all four found the end zone at least once. Cody Lyman's 62 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries led the day.
Of course, Connor Dunlea wasn't far behind with two touchdowns of his own, plus 51 yards on seven carries. Nathan Dalton had a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, while Kayden Hartman also added a score.
Sophomore quarterback Chase McAuliffe was 5-for-7 passing for 74 yards. He also scored, though not through the air, but on a 60-yard kickoff return just after halftime.
Also something you don't see every weekend in the 8-man game: Junior Hayden Duren was 2-for-3 on point-after kicking attempts and 1-for-2 on field goals. Sophomore Carlos Venegas also hit his lone PAT.
With first place locked in, the league's second place — and other playoff berth — will likely be determined in a matchup between Bonanza (4-3, 2-1) and Glendale this coming weekend.
The Antlers, who are the only league team to actually give Lost River a scare this year, will play at Glendale at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Bonanza toppled Chiloquin 50-6 this past week.
This coming Saturday, Lost River will end its regular season by hosting 3A Brookings-Harbor at 3 p.m. on Chin Field.
Other scores
Eddyville Charter 54, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 0
Lakeview 32, Glide 0
Modoc (Calif.) 39, Hamilton 12
Tulelake (Calif.) 27, Chester 13