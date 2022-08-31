CLASS 4A
MAZAMA VIKINGS
Coach: Vic Lease (10th season, 68-20)
Last season: 9-3 overall, 5-0 in Skyline Conference (lost in state semifinals)
Key returnees: RB/LB Trevor Anderson (sr., 5-10, 190); RB/DB Brody Hubble (sr., 5-10, 180); QB/DB Tyson Van Gastel (jr., 6-2, 205); OL/DL Keegan McDonald (6-5, 285); OL/DL Caleb Moran (6-3, 285); TE/LB Brendon Monteith (sr., 6-2, 210); K Treyce Horton (sr., 5-10, 165)
Of note: The Vikings won their eighth consecutive Skyline Conference title last season but are headed into new league that includes defending state champion Marshfield, the only team to defeat them in 2021. ... Mazama will have to replace three first-team all-league offensive linemen in Nathan Tramp, Isaac Pena and Daniel Yancey. Tramp and Pena were also first-teamers on the defensive line. Also gone is first-team DB Savien Burk. ... Anderson took over at fullback after Zeke Heaton was hurt in a non-league game and made the all-conference first team by rushing for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns on 118 carries. He was also received honorable mention on the all-state team at linebacker. ... Hubble was a first-team all-Skyline pick at wide receiver and linebacker. ... Van Gastel replaced all-state QB Tristan Lee and was a second-team all-Skyline selection, throwing for 604 yards and seven TDs and rushing for 312 yards and eight scores. ... Moran is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. ... The Vikings outscored regular-season opponents 401-141 last season. They defeated North Eugene 42-0 and Banks 21-14 in the playoffs before a 36-0 defeat to Marshfield in the semis.
HENLEY HORNETS
Coach: Alex Stork (sixth season, 28-17 overall)
Last season: 9-2 overall, 4-1 in Skyline (lost in state quarterfinals)
Key returnees: QB Shaw Stork (sr., 6-2, 190); WR/DB Owen Cheyne (sr., 6-2, 170); OL/DL Owen Northcutt (sr., 6-5, 200); RB/LB Logan Whitlock (jr., 5-10, 180); WR/DB Luke Bennett (jr., 6-2, 170); OL/DL Braeden Morris (jr., 5-10, 240); OL/DL Nate Tappan (sr., 5-10, 230); TE/DB Tyler Harper (sr., 6-2, 200); OL/DL Juan Manzo (sr., 5-10, 225); OL/DL Emiliano Ortiz (jr., 5-11, 245).
Of note: The Hornets' nine victories last year were their most since 2000 and they won a playoff game for the first time since 2017. ... Stork was the Skyline Conference's offensive player of the year, throwing for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for 863 yards and a team-high 15 TDs. ... Cheyne was an all-league selection at four positions, making the second team on offense and defense and getting honorable mention as a kicker and punter. ... The Hornets will have to replace RB/LB Tulson Higgins, who was first-team selection on offense and the Skyline's defensive player of the year. WR/DB Coltin Smith has also graduated after being a two-way first-team pick last season. In addition, WR/DE Austin Fitts moved to Florida. ... With Higgins gone, Whitlock figureds to get most of the carries. He suffered a broken collarbone in the Hornets' final non-league game last year after rushing 11 times for 133 yards. ... The Hornets outscored regular-season opponents 322-120 last year. They defeated Tillamook 35-14 in the playoffs before a 42-7 loss to eventual state champion Marshfield in the quarterfinals.
KLAMATH UNION PELICANS
Coach: Tom Smith (13th season, 47-60)
Last season: 1-7 overall, 1-4 in Skyline
Key returnees: WR/DB Tony Ortiz (sr., 6-2, 185); OL/DL Indrani Espinoza (sr., 6-1, 230); WR/DB Braden Dawson (jr., 5-10, 160); QB/DE Lamar Cuellar (jr., 6-0, 215); RB/LB Liam Garrett (jr., 5-8, 165); OL/DL Hayden Smith (sr., 6-2, 295).
Of note: The Pelicans haven't had a winning season since 2018, going 1-7 in the fall of both 2019 and 2021. .... Klamath Union will have to replace first-team Skyline OL Luis Garcia, as well as season-team WR/DB Jaymus Dutra. ... WR Ortiz was a first-team all-conference pick on offense last season. ... Cueller, who was an honorable mention all-Skyline pick at linebacker last season, figures to battle senior Wayce Saluskin II, a transfer from Oakridge, for the starting QB job. ... Smith received all-state honorable mention after the 2021 spring season. ... WR/DB Javan Zumwalt returns after taking last season off. ... The Pelicans were outscored 260-132 last season, with their lone victory a 56-20 decision at Phoenix.
CLASS 3A
LAKEVIEW HONKERS
Coach: Ryan Moss (second season, 10-2 overall)
Last season: 10-2 overall, 6-0 2A Special District 4 (lost in state semifinals)
Key returnees: QB Benny Alves (jr., 6-2, 160); OL/DL Hunter Greer (sr., 6-3, 295); C/DL Wyatt Julian (sr., 5-11, 260); WR Brayson Granger (sr., 5-11, 150); WR/DB Nikko Maita (5-9, 150); OL/LB Adrian Stubbs (jr., 5-10, 185); OL/LB Jayden Schulte (jr., 5-11, 180); RB/LB Brandon Markus (jr., 5-10, 155).
Of note: The Honkers are moving up to Class 3A after winning the 2A Special District 4 title last season and advancing to the semifinals of the state playoffs for the first time since 2008. ... Alves, who earned first-team all-league honors last season, returns at quarterback. ... The Honkers should be strong up front with Greer, a second-team all-state selection, and Julian, a first-team all-conference pick, anchoring the lines. Stubbs received all-league recognition on defense. ... The Honkers outscored opponents 305-110 in the regular season last year. They beat Grant Union 59-6 and Bandon 27-26 in the playoffs before falling to Kennedy 21-0 in the semis.
CLASS 1A (8-MAN)
BONANZA ANTLERS
Coach Kelly Greif (first season)
Last season: 5-4 overall, 3-1 1A Special District 1 South (lost in opening round of playoffs)
Key returnees: RB Adrian Mojica (sr.), QB/DB Andres Mojica (sr.), WR/LB W.D Kness (sr.), DE/OL Cameron Motz (sr.), LB/OL Bryce Nunn (sr.), QB/DB Allen Hill (sr.), RB/LB Austin Seminski (sr.).
Of note: Andres Mojica returns after earning second-team all-conference honors at quarterback. Kness was a second-team all-league defensive back and Adrian Mojica received honorable mention at linebacker. ... Narrowly lost to league champion Lost River 24-22 last season before falling 46-6 at Crane in the state playoffs. ... Greif moved up to replace Donny Cloud as coach. ... The Antlers were narrowly outscored 237-244 in the regular season last year.
CHILOQUIN PANTHERS
Coach: Ron Schroeder (fourth season)
Last season: 2-5, 0-4 1A Special District 1 South
Key returnees: Utility Orville Schroeder (sr., 6-2, 185); RB O'Riley Lewis (so., 5-6, 165); QB Aiden Miller (sr., 5-11, 152); WR Jaden Jackson (sr., 5-8, 160); OL Desmond Jackson OL (sr., 5-11, 210); OL Kade Wright (sr., 5-6, 195).
Aiden Miller QB (sr., 5-11, 152) was WR last year.
Utility Orville Schroeder (sr., 6-2, 185); All-league 1st OL.
RB O'Riley Lewis (so., 5-6, 165); returning All-league HM DL
Of note: Coach Schroeder said he hopes the Panthers' new stadium, which includes FieldTurf, will help revitalize the program. There were 17 players at preseason workouts and five more are expected once the school year begins. ... Orville Schroeder, a returning all-league first-team offensive lineman, could see action all over the field for the Panthers. He even stepped in to play quarterback at the Gold Beach camp this summer. ... Miller is expected to start at QB after playing WR last season ... Lewis, who is expected to get most of the carries, received all-league honorable mention for his play on the defensive line last season. ... The Panthers were outscored 270-166 last season, when they played their only "home" games at Mazama and Henley. They opened with victories against the JV teams from Bonanza (44-14) and Lost River (40-38) before losing their final five, one by forfeit.
CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN WARRIORS
Coach: Mike Homfeldt (second season, 5-3 overall)
Last season: 5-3, 2-2 1A Special District 1 South
Key returnees: TE/DB Tucker Moore (sr., 5-11, 160); RB/DE Lucas Heryford (sr., 6-2, 185); TE/DE Connor Nickelson (sr., 6-2, 190); RB/LB Garrett Little (jr., 5-9, 155); QB/S Kody Sparks (so., 5-9, 130).
Of note: Homfeldt spent four seasons as the head coach and 12 overall at Triad before taking over the Warriors' program last season following the merger of Triad and Hosanna. ... The Warriors graduated six seniors from last year's team, so they're young at the skill positions, with Homfeldt saying those players will face the "baptismal fire." The coach was pleased with the overall numbers, as there are 18 players out this fall. ... Nickelson returns after breaking his collarbone in preseason practices last year and missing the entire season. ... Sparks is expected to start at QB. ... The Warriors outscored opponents 264-253 last season. ... They finished the 2021 regular season with three consecutive victories, defeating Glendale 38-18 and Days Creek 56-38 at home before winning the finale 48-20 against Chiloquin at Henley High. Their league losses were to Lost River (51-0) and Bonanza (50-28), who both made the state playoffs.
LOST RIVER RAIDERS
Coach: Dennis Dunlea (24th season, 163-76 overall)
Last season: 10-2, 4-0 1A Special District 1 South (lost in state semifinals)
Key returnees: FB/LB Nathan Dalton (sr., 5-11, 190); TE/LB Grady Dunlea (sr., 5-11, 180); G/NT Adan Garcia (sr., 6-0, 205); SE/DB Isaac Hernandez (5-10, 150); RB/DB Codey Lyman (sr., 5-9, 155); G/DE Carson Parrish (sr., 5-10, 180); RB/FS Connor Dunlea (jr., 5-10, 170); QB/SS Chase McAuliffe (jr., 6-3, 175); TE/DE Emmett O'Brien (jr., 5-11, 165); TE/DB JC Navarro (jr., 5-8, 145); G/DE Joel DeJong (jr., 5-11, 180); C/DE Brock Lacy (so., 6-1, 160); C/NT Beau Saunders (so., 5-10, 225)
Of note: The Raiders are returning seven of eight starters on both offense and defense from a team that reached the state semifinals last season. ... Coach Dunlea said a key to the team's success will be how the younger players develop, specifically on the offensive and defensive lines. ... The Raiders outscored opponents 422-126 in the regular season last year and posted three shutouts. ... They put together a 10-game winning streak after a 36-24 loss to St. Paul in the season opener. ... The Raiders defeated Camas Valley 38-0 and Waldport 63-34 to reach the state semifinals before a 62-20 defeat to Adrian.
CLASS 1A (6-MAN)
GILCHRIST GRIZZLIES
Coach: Rick West (seventh season)
Last season: 1-5 overall, 1-5 in 1A Special District 3
Key returnees: QB Ron Ronning (sr.), WR Kaleb Bivens (sr.), OL Sebastion Cline (jr.)
Of note: Coach Rick West said 2021 was the start of a rebuilding process for the Grizzlies' program and there is a "great turnout" this fall. ... The Grizzlies were outscored 261-146 last season. Their only victory came in their season opener, 57-19 against host North Lake. They came close in the regular-season finale before dropping a 41-38 decision at Elkton.
NORTH LAKE COWBOYS
Coach: Barry Anderson (seventh season)
Last season: 0-7, 0-7 1A Special District 3
Key returnees: RB/DL Trevor Williams (sr., 6-1, 185); OL/DL Dani Bates (sr., 5-7, 130); RB/DB Blake Herincks (jr., 5-8, 155); OL/DL Marcus Roberts (jr., 6-0, 205); C/DL Garrett Joye (jr., 5-8, 175).
Of note: Coach Anderson said the Cowboys have 15 players out this fall, the most in the past two or three seasons as they rebuild the program. ... Herincks, Bates and Williams all received honorable mention on the all-league team last year. ... After taking a year off, Hayden Joye returns as the starting QB, with Herincks and Williams expected to get most of the carries. ... Anderson expects several newcomers to make an impact, including junior DL Stephen Griffen and sophomore RB/DB Logen Grassman, who are both playing high school football for the first time. In addition, the Cowboys added a pair of sophomore transfers in DL Ben Duffner and SE/DB Carter Golson and have high hopes for freshman DL Bryce Williardt. ... The Cowboys were outscored 306-76 last season in finishing winless for the second consecutive year.
CALIFORNIA
BUTTE VALLEY BULLDOGS
Coach: Ivan Mendoza (second season, 2-5 overall)
Last season: 2-5 overall, 2-3 in Division II 8-man
Key returnees: RB/LB Kyler Hensley (sr.); OL/DL Joseph Cilione (sr.); LB Daniel Lane (sr.); QB/LB Jordan Cynor (jr.); WR/DB Ray Olson (jr.); WR/DB Jacob Allen (jr.); OL/DL Ethan Burrow (jr.); OL/DL Cooper Faivre (jr.); WR/DB Wyatt Langford (so.)
Of note: The Bulldogs opened their season last week with a 26-20 loss to Greenville despite Hensley's 261 all-purpose yards. ... Hensley and Cilone received honorable mention on the all-league team last season. ... Cynor will be the starting QB after sharing the job with Michael Rodriguez last season. ... The Bulldogs should be strong up front with the return of starters Cilone, Burrow and Faivre and they have experience at WR/DB with Allen, Olson and Langford. ... Lane will take over as the MLB.
MODOC BRAVES
Coach: Wyatt Valena (first season)
Last season: 8-4 overall, 3-2 in Mid-Valley Conference (lost in division championship game)
Key returnees: OL/DL Tytus Potap (sr., 6-2, 230); OL/LB Michael French (sr., 5-10, 200); RB/LB Troy Lewis (sr., 5-9, 165).
Of note: Made it to the division championship game last season before falling 37-6 to Fall River. ... Will be moving from the Mid-Valley League to the Cascade Valley League with Fall River, Portola and Quincy. .. French is a returning all-league selection who averaged 4.9 tackles per game last season and had four sacks. ... QB/DB Jafeth Mendez and WR/S Ryan Weber, both juniors, are expected to make contributions after moving up from the JV. RB Jake Hallmark could also make a difference.
TULELAKE HONKERS
Coach: Matt Andrade (first season)
Last season: 4-7 overall, 3-4 in Division II 8-man (lost in second round of playoffs)
Key returnees: RB/DE Gio Loza (sr., 5-10, 180); TE/LB Koen Brown (sr., 6-0, 180); RB/LB Brian Perez (jr., 5-7, 160); OL/DL Erik Salazar (so., 5-10, 190); WR/DB Tony Loza (so., 5-6, 160).
Of note: The Honkers have only three seniors on the roster after graduating nearly half of last year's team (nine of 20 players). ... Sophomore Xavier Silva is expected to start at QB, with Gio Loza, Perez and newcomer Max Martinez-Bravo getting most of the carries. ... Perez and Salazar each received honorable mention on the all-league team last season. ... Sophomore C Kevin Larsen-Pena is expected to help anchor a young line, which includes freshmen David Garcia-Chavoya and Abraham Chavolla.
