Bonanza High's defense came up big when it mattered most Friday night.
The Antlers gave up nearly 400 yards of total offense – 399 to be exact – but forced three turnovers after Crosspoint Christian drove inside the 10-yard line, leading to a 48-36 Class 1A 8-man Special District 1 South victory against the host Warriors.
“Those fumbles were exactly the break we needed, our defense is built on a bend-but-don’t-break (philosophy), we came up big in those situations, kept us in the game,” Bonanza coach Kelly Greif said.
Adrian Mojica rushed 25 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns for the Antlers (4-3, 2-1), who moved into a second-place tie with Crosspoint Christian and gained the edge on a playoff berth with their head-to-head victory.
Mojica scored on a 60-yard run in the final minute to help clinch the victory.
“We always have to go with who is hot and he (Mojica) was running well, we had to keep going to him.” Greif said.
Mojica preferred to give credit to his teammates.
"We came out strong and didn’t give up," he said. "(Offensive) line did a good job and kept fighting, helped me get those extra yards.”
Bonanza's Allen Hill completed 11 of 20 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target was Austin Sieminski, who had eight receptions for 151 yards and two scores.
“This means everything for our playoff push," Hill said. "It keeps the morale high for our team and motivates us to win out for a chance at the playoffs.”
Crosspoint Christian's Kody Sparks was 16-of-25 passing for 220 yards and three TDs, with Keaton Kensler making seven catches for 122 yards and a score. Chase Bacus rushed 17 times for 119 yards.
The Warriors (3-3, 2-1) gave up 599 yards of total offense.
“I thought it was a heck of a game from both sides, credit to them (Bonanza) for their performance but we put up a great game for fans, who certainly got their money’s worth,” Crosspoint Christian coach Mike Homfeldt said.