Henley's Logan Whitlock finds some running room against Estacada during a Class 4A state quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mazama High. Whitlock rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the Hornets' 17-16 defeat.
Henley quarterback Shaw Stork is forced to scramble during a Class 4A state quarterfinal game against Estacada, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley's defense wraps up an Estacada ball carrier during a Class 4A state quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley's defense smothers an Estacada ball carrier during a Class 4A state quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley's Logan Whitlock stiff-arms an Estacada defender during a Class 4A state quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mazama High.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
An emotional Henley running back Logan Whitlock, back to camera, gets a hug from a teammate after a 17-16 loss to Estacada in the Class 4A state semifinals, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mazama High.
Quarterback Shaw Stork sat in the locker room in full uniform, still in tears, the last Henley High player to leave Friday night.
Stork, a senior, had just played in his final high school game, as the fourth-seeded Hornets lost to No. 5 Estacada 17-16 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at Mazama High.
“I am just so proud of our guys, this team means so much to me," Stork said. "I am just so grateful to play with all of them. It is an honor. The love we have for each other goes so much more beyond football.”
Stork was limited to 6-of-18 passing for 75 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
“Our defense played incredible, our leaders stepped up, everyone played their heart out," Stork said. "Can’t put the blame on anything, it's football. Just grateful that I get to play the game.”
It seemed the Hornets (9-2 overall) might be on their way to another blowout victory when Logan Whitlock scored on a 30-yard run on their first play from scrimmage.
But they didn't reach the end zone again until Stork threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Owen Cheyne with 4:04 remaining, pulling them within a point. But Cheyne's extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the score 17-16.
Estacada (10-1) recovered the ensuing onside kick and was able to run out the clock.
Whitlock, a junior, finished with 99 yards on 20 carries. He shared a hug with a teammate in the end zone following the game.
“I couldn’t be nothing more but proud of these guys, we all came together and proved who we are," Whitlock said. "While it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, it is OK. I got to play with these guys and make memories that will be cherished forever.”
Stork said he'll always be a fan of the Henley program.
“I am so excited to see (teammates) play next year and the years to come," Stork said. "(The) coaches implement love, and everything here is so much more than football ... that's the beautiful thing about it and why I am so grateful to have played here.”
Hornets coach Alex Stork lamented this would be the final time this group would be together, with 11 seniors having played their final game for Henley.
“I love this team, it's tough to have our last time in the locker room together, the relationships will carry on," Coach Stork said. "Really proud of these guys, they did a tremendous job. Credit to Estacada for playing a great game. Super proud to be involved with this program and this team.”