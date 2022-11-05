Skyline Conference Championship Meet

Klamath Union’s Carter Harmon competes in the Skyline Conference Championships, Oct. 27, 2021 at Steen Sports Park.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

Klamath Union's Isabela Coffman finished eighth in the Class 4A state girls championship as the Pelicans placed fourth in the team standings at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Coffman completed the 5,000-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 17.6 seconds, finishing just ahead of Henley's Kiera Welch (20:20.2), who led the Hornets to a ninth-place finish.


