Klamath Union's Isabela Coffman finished eighth in the Class 4A state girls championship as the Pelicans placed fourth in the team standings at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Coffman completed the 5,000-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 17.6 seconds, finishing just ahead of Henley's Kiera Welch (20:20.2), who led the Hornets to a ninth-place finish.
Phoenix's Kyle Potratz took the individual title in 18:47.5, finishing 26.3 seconds clear of La Grande's Cecilia Villagomez.
La Grande runners also took third and fourth as the Tigers cruised to the team title with 62 points. Philomath placed second with 84 points, followed by Crook County (139) and KU (152). Henley finished with 184 points.
The Pelicans' Aubrey Syrnyk finished 30th (21:19.3), followed by teammates Eleanor Rodriguez (42nd, 22:00.6), Grace Keyser (45th, 22:15.3), Hazel Squibb (64th, 23:21.4), Lina Stanfield (70th, 23:45.0) and Kara Johnson (74th, 24:05.6).
Henley's Madison France placed 32nd (21:29.4), followed by teammates Halle Mackay (39th, 21:58.2), Kelsey Whitaker (65th, 23:26.9), Natania Marchessault (24:24.3), Nobalie Snow (99th, 26:49.0) and Casey Durant (102nd, 27:59.7).
In the boys Class 4A race, Klamath Union's Carter Harmon finished eighth overall in 16:45.4 as the Pelicans placed 10th in the team standings.
Marshfield's Alexander Garcia-Silver took the individual title in 15:22.2, becoming his school's second repeat champion after the legendary Steve Prefontaine.
The Dallas took the team title with 57 points, with Philomath second with 60.
Henley's Sam Iverson (17:22.6) and Mazama's Bryce Worrell (17:29.8), competing as individuals, took 11th and 12th, respectively. Henley's Luke DeVault (18:14.4) was 46th.
Other KU finishers were: Bryce Peterson (53rd, 18:23.7); Damien Hunt-Plummer (56th, 18:27.4); Connor Olsen (68th, 18:40.6); Isaac Barnes (77th, 18:57.8); Connor Carlson (84th, 19:39.6); and Micah Gaede (93rd, 20:16.9).