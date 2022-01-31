The Lost River boys found a rhythm in an important fourth quarter to take down league-opponent Glide on Saturday.
Lost River trailed by a point coming into the final frame. With the game on the line, the Raiders caught fire, making six of their eight shots from the field and shooting 4-for-6 from the free-throw line to outscore Glide 17-12 in the fourth. The Raiders defeated Glide 43-39.
Three different Raiders attempted shots in the final quarter. Nathan Dalton scored seven of his eight on the day, Grady Dunlea added three of his eight points and Chase McAuliffe scored half of his team-high 14 in the frame.
Conner Dunlea also scored eight points, thanks in part to a pair of triples he hit in the first half.
It was an important league win for Lost River, who started Southern Cascade League play 0-2 before going on a three-game heater to close out the month of January. The Raiders (9-6, 3-2 SCL) now sit in second place behind rival Bonanza (14-3, 3-1).
Next up, Lost River hosts Lakeview (7-8, 3-2) on Friday at 8 p.m.
Chiloquin 54, Central Christian 41
The Chiloquin boys defeated Central Christian for the second time in four days on Friday.
The Panthers led at every quarter mark to sprint to a 54-41 win. Senior Jayden Riddle led the team with a 13-point effort, thanks in part to three made 3-pointers.
Senior forward Zach Holcomb also racked up 11 points and Ayden Miller collected a team-high 10 steals to go along with eight rebounds. Junior Orville Schroeder also grabbed eight boards.
On Saturday, Chiloquin (3-8, 3-6 MVL) fell to league-leading Rogue Valley Adventist Academy in a 72-41 loss. The Panthers, who have had to pack seven league games into 10 days to close out January, sit in sixth in the Mountain Valley League.
Next up, they take on Gilchrist at home on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Henley 56, North Valley 28
The Henley boys have soared to the top of the Skyline Conference with three straight wins to open conference play.
Less than 24 hours after defeating Mazama at Valhalla Court, the Hornets went over the hill to dominate North Valley on Saturday.
Junior Blayne Boersma led Henley with 15 points while sophomore Luke Bennett added 10. Senior Drew Frank posted a team-high eight rebounds.
On Tuesday, the conference-leading Hornets host second-place Klamath Union (7-6, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Girls: Bonanza 58, Rogue River 13
The Bonanza girls blew past Rogue River on Saturday for their third-straight league win.
The Antlers' defense managed to hold Rogue River below the double-digit scoring mark in every quarter while jumping to a 39-9 halftime lead.
Seven different Antlers scored at least five points. Kshalee Thomas led Bonanza with 10 points. Josie Cole wasn't far behind with eight while Khalani Hayes scored seven.
The win over Rogue River (4-10, 1-4 SCL) began a five-game road swing for Bonanza (11-7, 3-1). The Antlers sit in second in the Southern Cascade League, just behind a Lakeview team that is perfect in league play. Next up, Bonanza plays at Illinois Valley on Tuesday night.