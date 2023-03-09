The Henley High boys basketball team has finally cleared the quarterfinal hurdle.
Markus McCreadie scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the field and grabbed a team-high six rebounds as the Hornets defeated No. 4-seeded Baker 77-61 Thursday night in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A tournament at Forest Grove High's Joe Moran Court.
It was the first time in six state trips in coach Luke Hammond's 11 seasons that the Hornets reached the semis.
The fifth-seeded Hornets (17-6 overall) are scheduled to play No. 1 Philomath (21-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Blayne Boersma added 17 points and Aiden Hayes scored 10 for Henley, which outscored the Bulldogs 42-24 in the second half to overcome a 37-35 halftime deficit.
Henley has won 11 consecutive games since center McCreadie, a 6-foot-7 junior, returned from a dislocated kneecap. The Hornets had a 50-16 edge in points in the paint.
McCreadie's jumper in the lane with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter broke a 45-all tie and the Hornets never trailed again.
Henley led 57-52 going into the fourth and built an 18-point lead in the final minute.
Isaiah Jones led Baker (22-5) with 20 points and Paul Hobson scored 12. The Bulldogs led Class 4A in scoring with 70 points per game this season but the Hornets held them to 33.9% shooting from the field (20 of 59), including 10 of 27 from 3-point range. Henley also forced 16 turnovers.