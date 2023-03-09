The Henley High boys basketball team has finally cleared the quarterfinal hurdle.

Markus McCreadie scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the field and grabbed a team-high six rebounds as the Hornets defeated No. 4-seeded Baker 77-61 Thursday night in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A tournament at Forest Grove High's Joe Moran Court.


