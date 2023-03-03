If the Lakeview High School girls basketball had scored seven more points this week, the Honkers would be playing for a Class 3A state championship Saturday night.
Instead, the Honkers are headed home after a 49-46 defeat to fourth-seeded Amity on Friday morning at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.
Eliza Nisly scored a game-high 21 points, including the tying and go-ahead free throws with 49 seconds remaining, for the Warriors (22-5). Teammate Ellie McMullen made two free throws with six seconds left to help clinch the victory.
Lakeview's Karlee Vickerman misfired on a potential tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Kenna Stratton led the ninth-seeded Honkers (24-6) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Savannah Greenfield added 12 points and Tyler McNeley had seven points and 12 boards. Breanna Strubel also scored seven.
Lakeview, which lost 36-34 to top-seeded Banks on a layup with three seconds left in Thursday's quarterfinals, built a 12-point lead in the first half of Friday's consolation contest.
Amity closed within 22-17 at the half and McMullen's 3-pointer midway through the third gave the Warriors their first lead since it was 2-1 two minutes into the game.
Lakeview took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter, in which there were four ties and five lead changes.
A free throw by Kylie Kendall gave Amity a 45-41 lead with 1:50 remaining.
The Honkers rallied as Strubel made two free throws and Greenfield made another to make it 45-44. McNeley's layup with 1:10 left put Lakeview up 46-45.
But the Warriors made four free throws in the final 49 seconds to earn the victory.
Amity was scheduled to play seventh-seeded Pleasant Hill in the game for fourth and sixth places on Saturday morning.