The Lakeview High School girls basketball team gave top-seeded Banks all it could handle Thursday afternoon in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 3A quarterfinals.
Banks’ Madison Walker made a tiebreaking layup with three seconds remaining as the Braves won 36-34 at North Bend High School.
Walker had a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves (26-2), who will play fifth-seeded Santiam Christian at noon Friday in the semifinals at Marshfield High in Coos Bay. Alex Saunders added 13 points for Banks and teammate Madyson Bigsby grabbed 10 rebounds.
Tyler McNeley led the No. 9-seeded Honkers (24-5) with 12 points. Kenna Stratton added eight points and a game-high 19 rebounds and Karlee Vickerman scored six. Lakeview was scheduled to play fifth-seeded Amity in a consolation bracket game Friday morning.
The Honkers overcame an early eight-point deficit and outscored Banks 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 29-27 lead.
McNeley scored all five of Lakeview’s points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with 1:30 remaining to tie the score at 34-34. The Honkers missed two field-goal attempts, a free throw and committed a turnover in the final 90 seconds to thwart their upset bid.
There are four teams from the Klamath Basin still alive in the Class 4A tournaments, with round-of-16 games Friday and Saturday.
The Henley boys and girls are both seeded fifth and are scheduled to play host to a first-round doubleheader Saturday.
The Hornets girls (16-8 overall) are set to meet No. 12-seeded Scappoose (16-9) at noon Saturday, followed by the Henley boys (15-6) taking on No. 12 Astoria (16-9) at 2 p.m.
The Mazama and Klamath Union girls also qualified for the round of 16 by winning play-in games. KU defeated host Stayton 52-40 on Saturday and Mazama topped visiting Seaside 48-42 on Monday.
The 14th-seeded Vikings (11-10) are scheduled to play at No. 3 Astoria (23-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The 16th-seeded Pelicans (8-9) will travel to top-seeded Baker (21-2) for an 8:30 p.m. game Friday.
Class 4A quarterfinal matchups are set for Thursday, March 9 at Forest Grove High.