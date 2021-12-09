Ashland downed the Henley boys 64-46 on Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their second loss of the young campaign.
Senior Drew Frank led 4A Henley (2-2) with a dozen points. Fellow senior Eli Hayes was also in double figures with 10 points.
The 5A Grizzlies (2-2) opened with a 22-9 first quarter lead that they would hold for the duration of the contest. Ashland's Hawthorn Lapierre led the Grizzlies with 26 points.
Henley's two losses on the year have came against 5A schools, as they were defeated by Crater last weekend.
On Friday night, both the Henley boys' and girls' teams will host 3A St. Mary's, Medford. First the girls play at 6 p.m., then the boys are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Also Friday, crosstown rival Mazama hosts the Crater boys at 7 p.m. for the Vikings' home opener. Crater was ranked sixth in the latest 5A state coaches' poll. The Lady Viks begin their home defense on Saturday when they host Eagle Point at 1:30 p.m.
Boys: Cascade Christian 61, Lost River 28
Lost River's Chase McAuliffe drummed up 11 points in a road loss on Tuesday, while Grady Dunlea added 7.
The 2A Raiders (1-2) have only played 3A schools so far this season and both of their losses were courtesy of some of that classification's top teams.
Lost River started the year with a win over La Pine, followed by a loss to Amity — who are ranked eighth in the latest 3A coaches' poll. Tuesday's opponent, Cascade Christian, was voted third in that same poll.
Lost River should face relatively easier sledding this weekend as they return home to host the annual Running Raider Tournament. At 8 p.m. on Friday, the Raiders will host Chiloquin. They'll play again on Saturday, but the time and opponent will be determined on Friday.
Girls: Stanfield 45, Bonanza 21
The Bonanza girls basketball team (4-1) suffered their first loss of the year at the hands of Stanfield (3-1) on Thursday.
In a 2A Preview game, Stanfield put the Antlers away early with a 12-1 opening quarter. Bonanza senior Katelyn Durall scored a team-high 6 points, while Julie Hess and Jada Gallagher added 5 each.
Stanfield’s Jacque Kerns scored a game-high 7 points in a matchup where 11 different Tigers had a bucket.
Until Thursday, the Antlers had largely rolled through their early season schedule and were voted seventh in 2A in the most recent coaches’ poll.
Bonanza faces another tough road test on Friday as they take on the Weston-McEwen Tigerscots in another 2A Preview game at 11:30 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Upcoming basketball around town
BOYS
Crater at Mazama; Friday, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's, Medford at Henley; Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Running Raider Tournament at Lost River
Butte Valley, Calif. vs. Crosspoint; Friday, 5 p.m.
Chiloquin at Lost River; Friday, 8 p.m.
Consolation and championship games Saturday. Times TBD.
GIRLS
St. Mary's, Medford at Henley; Friday, 6 p.m.
Eagle Point at Mazama; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Running Raider Tournament at Lost River
Crosspoint vs. Butte Valley, Calif.; Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Chiloquin at Lost River; Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation and championship games Saturday. Times TBD.