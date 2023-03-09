Henley High's Annie Campos had game-high totals of 23 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough in a 57-48 quarterfinal loss to Marshfield in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A girls basketball tournament Thursday afternoon at Forest Grove High School's Viking Gym.
Fifth-seeded Henley (17-9 overall) led only once, 1-0, after Anna Harper made a free throw just eight seconds into the game.
The No. 4-seeded Pirates (19-7) led 20-10 after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 36-22 at the half. Marshfield shot 60.8% from the field before the intermission (14 of 23).
The Hornets ever got closer than seven points the rest of the way, on a layup by Holly Parker with 6:13 remaining and also on a free throw by Campos with 24 seconds to go.
Kate Miles led Marshfield with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Trinity Barker added 12 points and Tatum Monteil scored 11.
Harper was the only other Henley player to reach double-digits in scoring with 10 points. Campos had a team-high seven steals and three assists.
The Hornets shot just 27.1% for the game (13 of 48), including 4 of 19 from 3-point range.
The teams combined for 43 turnovers, with Marshfield making 23.
After going 7 for 7 from the free-throw line in the first half, the Pirates were 11 of 26 after the break as they struggled to put Henley away.
The Hornets are scheduled to play ninth-seeded Madras (17-9) in a consolation game at 9 a.m. Friday at Forest Grove's Joe Moran Court. The White Buffaloes lost 50-33 to top-seeded Baker in the quarterfinals.
Should Henley win Friday, it would play at 8 a.m. Saturday in the game for fourth and sixth places.