Henley High's Annie Campos had game-high totals of 23 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough in a 57-48 quarterfinal loss to Marshfield in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A girls basketball tournament Thursday afternoon at Forest Grove High School's Viking Gym.

Fifth-seeded Henley (17-9 overall) led only once, 1-0, after Anna Harper made a free throw just eight seconds into the game.


