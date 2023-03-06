Both the Henley High boys and girls basketball teams are headed to the quarterfinals of the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 4A playoffs.
The host Hornets swept a Saturday doubleheader in the first round of the state tournaments, with the girls defeating Scappoose 61-53 and the boys hanging on to defeat Astoria 65-62.
The fifth-seeded Henley boys (16-6 overall) are scheduled to play No. 4 Baker (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove High’s Joe Moran Court. The Skyline Conference champion Hornets and the Greater Oregon League champion Bulldogs are both riding 10-game winning streaks.
The No. 5-seed Henley girls (17-8) are set to face fourth-seeded Marshfield (18-7) at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Forest Grove’s Viking Gym.
The girls teams met Jan. 7 at the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Junction City High, with the Pirates prevailing 41-37. The Hornets have won nine of 10 since that game, the only loss in that span a 48-43 defeat at rival Mazama.
Markus McCreadie scored 14 points and Owen Cheyne added 13 for the Henley boys in Saturday’s victory.
The Hornets built a 34-20 halftime lead and still had a 10-point advantage with just less than three minutes to play.
Astoria’s Merrick Benesch, who scored a game-high 24 points, made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 41 seconds left, then drained a 3 with 12 seconds to go to cut Henley’s lead to 64-62.
The Hornets made one free throw before Benesch’s running 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.
The girls teams from Klamath Union and Mazama both lost in first-round state playoff games.
The Pelicans were defeated by top-seeded Baker 56-36 on Friday night. The Vikings lost at No. 3 Astoria 69-39 on Saturday.