The Henley High basketball teams finished their season with losses, but they didn’t come home from the Class 4A state basketball tournaments empty-handed.
The Hornets boys placed fifth and the girls took sixth this past weekend at Forest Grove High School.
The boys team reached the semifinals before losing to eventual runner-up Philomath. The Hornets rallied late but fell to Junction City 64-56 in the game for third and fifth places Saturday afternoon.
The girls team lost its opener before rebounding with an 81-77 victory against Madras. The Hornets suffered a 54-50 defeat to Philomath in the game for fourth and sixth places Saturday morning.
BOYS
Junction City 64, Henley 56: Senior Kaleb Burnett had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the second-seeded Tigers.
Junction City’s Gunner Rothenberger had 17 points and seven rebounds and Cooper Rothenberger had 10 points to help help their grandfather, coach Craig Rothenberger, to the 739th victory in the final game of his 52-year career.
Trailing 51-37 heading into the fourth quarter, the Hornets (17-8 overall) went on a 14-6 run to narrow the deficit to six points with 1:03 remaining. The Tigers made 7 of 10 free-throw attempts in the final 59 seconds to clinch the victory.
Owen Cheyne scored a team-high 22 points for the Hornets, Shaw Stork added 10 and Markus McCreadie had nine points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS
Philomath 54, Henley 50: Abigail Brown had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Warriors rallied from an eight-point deficit midway through the third quarter.
Freshman guard Emily Taunisila made two free throws to break a 50-all tie with 1:32 remaining.
Henley sophomore Anna Harper scored a game-high 21 points, and junior Annie Campos had 11 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.
The Hornets (18-10) led 24-23 at the half before scoring the first seven points of the third quarter.
Philomath’s Hailie Couture made a 3-pointer with 6:36 left to give the Warriors a 42-41 lead.
The Hornets tied at 50-all on a 3-pointer by Lily Fussell with 1:54 to play, but they didn’t score again.