Multiple Klamath Basin basketball teams are destined for win-or-go-home contests this weekend.
Two 4A play-in games will be played in Klamath Falls on Friday and Saturday. The winners of those contests are destined for the 16-team OSAA state playoffs.
The Mazama boys’ basketball team (13-10) will be hosting North Marion (11-10) on Friday at 6 p.m. at Valhalla Court.
Mazama — ranked at No. 18 in the final state rankings — clinched second place in the Skyline Conference after winning their final two games of the year. North Marion, the fourth-place finisher in the Tri-Valley conference, is actually ranked higher at No. 12 — thanks in part to a couple big in-conference away wins during the regular season.
In other 4A boys’ action, No. 20 Klamath Union (10-10) travels to face No. 15 Marist Catholic (15-8), also on Friday night.
The No. 10 Henley boys have a guaranteed spot in the 16-team state tournament next week after going undefeated in their conference slate to be crowned Skyline champs.
In the first round of the 2A tournament, the No. 12-seeded Bonanza Antlers (18-6) will head up to Marion County to face No. 5 Jefferson (21-4) on Friday night. The winner of that contest will head to the 2A elite eight to be played next week in Pendleton.
Crosspoint Christian — Klamath Falls’ lone tournament representative in the 1A class — fell on the road to Riddle 65-41 on Tuesday night, eliminating them from that classification’s state playoffs.
Girls
On the girls’ side, No. 16 Henley (14-9) will host the other in-town play-in game. The Hornets technically finished a close third in the Skyline Conference race, despite only losing three of their 10 conference games and having an identical conference record to second-place Hidden Valley.
Still, Henley’s finish in the top-16 in 4A allows them the benefit of hosting when No. 17 Woodburn (12-9) comes to the Hornet’s Nest on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip off.
Elsewhere in 4A, the No. 21 Klamath Union girls’ team (10-12) — just like the KU boys — will travel to face No. 11 Marist Catholic (14-7) for a Friday night play-in game.
Skyline champ No. 12 Mazama will host a first-round state playoff game next week after they went 8-2 against conference opponents.
In 2A, the No. 15 Bonanza girls (16-8) play their opening round state playoff game on the road on Saturday at No. 2 Central Linn (20-3).
Meanwhile, No. 7 Lakeview (17-2) will host No. 10 Coquille (16-4) in their first-round matchup. The winner of both Bonanza’s and Lakeview’s contests head to Pendleton next week for the elite eight.
The Chiloquin girls could play again this weekend if they keep their February winning streak alive with a victory over Yoncalla on Wednesday night in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.