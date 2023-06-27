Rip City Remix

The Portland Trail Blazers introduce the branding for their new G League team, the Rip City Remix, at the Chiles Center on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Portland.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

The new Portland Trail Blazers G League team unveiled its logo and name Monday at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland, where it will play home games starting next season.

The team will be called the Rip City Remix.


