Blazers' Grant

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant speaks with the media during exit interviews at Moda Center in Portland on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

The Portland Trail Blazers and forward Jerami Grant have agreed to a five-year deal worth $160 million, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.