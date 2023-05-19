Timbers' Diego Valeri

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri blows a kiss toward the crowd after scoring his 100th career goal in a match against Los Angeles FC on July 21, 202 at Providence Park.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

A Portland Timbers legend and Major League Soccer icon will have his name permanently installed at Providence Park this summer.

Diego Valeri will be added to the Timbers' Ring of Honor on July 15 before a match against the Columbus Crew, the Timbers announced Thursday. Valeri will become the sixth member of the Ring of Honor, joining Clive Charles, John Bain, Jimmy Conway, Mick Hoban, and Timber Jim.


