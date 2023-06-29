Brazil Soccer Copa America Brazil Peru

Peru’s Miguel Araujo (5) and Brazil’s Thiago Silva go for a header during a Copa America Group A match, June 22, 2019, at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

 Associated Press

After a lengthy pursuit that included negotiations during the previous transfer window, the Portland Timbers have signed the center back they’ve been seeking to bolster their depth at the position.

Peruvian defender Miguel Araujo signed with the Timbers on Friday, the team announced. Araujo, 28, joins the Timbers via transfer from Dutch side FC Emmen.


