Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy

General manager Ned Grabavoy answers questions at Portland Timbers media day, Feb. 22, 2023, at Providence Park.

 The Oregonian

The Portland Timbers did not make any moves ahead of Monday’s 10 p.m. PT closure of the MLS primary transfer window.

Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy told The Oregonian/OregonLive the club was in pursuit of an additional center back to fill the hole created when it traded Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC in February, but a deal ultimately did not surface.


