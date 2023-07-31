For the second year in a row, the Portland Thorns will not advance to the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup, eliminated in the group stage with a 2-1 loss on the road at Angel City FC on Saturday.

The Thorns (2-3-0, 6 points) have just one match to go in the group stage and are mathematically eliminated from catching up to fourth-place Kansas City, which has 10 points.


