Thorns' Sophia Smith

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith controls the ball during the season-opening match against the visiting Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Providence Park.

 Vickie Connor/The Oregonian

The reigning NWSL champions are back. With a vengeance.

The Portland Thorns beat the Orlando Pride 4-0 on Sunday at Providence Park, the opening match of the 2023 season and an opportunity for Portland to celebrate its 2022 title. Pregame festivities included the unveiling of the club’s third championship banner, a highlight video of their run to the title, and a short and straightforward message on the microphone from club legend Christine Sinclair: This team wants to hang more banners.


Tags