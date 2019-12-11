PORTLAND (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, including eight three-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the New York Knicks their 10th straight loss, 115-87, Tuesday night.
Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Blazers ended a two-game skid.
Portland led by as many as 32 points.
Julius Randle had 15 points for the Knicks, who have won just four games, fewest in the league. They have one win on the road.
The Knicks opened their four-game West Coast trip in disarray after coach David Fizdale was fired Friday, just hours after he ran practice. Mike Miller was named interim head coach, and New York lost 104-103 at home to Indiana the next night.
In Portland, New York faced Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Knicks from 2011-17.
When the Blazers picked up Anthony Nov. 19, the 10-time All-Star had been out of the game for more than a year, but he has fit in well with Portland as a starter, averaging nearly 16 points and six rebounds a game.
Anthony finished with 16 points Tuesday.
Portland was coming off a 108-86 loss at home to Oklahoma City Sunday, with the team still reeling from the loss of Rodney Hood, who tore his left Achilles tendon in a loss to the Lakers Friday. Hood will miss the rest of the season.
Lillard’s step-back three pointer put the Blazers up, 32-22, at the end of the first quarter. Lillard had 17 points in the opening period.
Portland led by as many as 21 points in the half and was up, 60-41, at the break behind 25 points from Lillard.
The Knicks were 2-of-15 from three-point range in the first half, and 7-of-38 for the game.
Lillard’s 28-foot three pointer put the Blazers up, 74-47, midway through the third quarter. He didn’t play the final quarter.
Anthony and C.J. McCollum went to the bench for good early in the fourth. Miller also sat his starters for much of the final period.
New York now hasn’t beaten Portland since November 2016, losing six straight.
In Portland, a report surfaced earlier Tuesday that Kevin Love, currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, would be interested in playing for Portland. Love grew up in Oregon and was a star at Lake Oswego High School.
The Blazers are considered candidates to make deals when trade restrictions lift Dec. 15 because of their need at forward.
The Knicks road swing continues at Golden State tonight, while the Trail Blazers visit Denver Thursday, the first of a two-game trip.