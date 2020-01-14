PORTLAND (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer from nearly halfcourt to end the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-112 victory Monday night.
Anthony Tolliver had a season-high 16 points, all in the fourth quarter, and the Blazers snapped a two-game overall losing streak, and a four-game skid at the Moda Center. C.J. McCollum finished with 27 points.
The Blazers, who led by as many as 17 points in the first half before Charlotte closed the gap and took a third-quarter lead, have won their last six games against the Hornets.
Tolliver’s three-pointer put Portland up 102-94, but Dwayne Bacon answered with a three for the Hornets to keep it close.
Cody Zeller’s layup pulled Charlotte to 109-107 with just over three minutes to go and P.J. Washington made a pair of free throws to tie it.
Tolliver’s three-pointer gave the Blazers a 112-109 with 2:11 left before Lillard’s layup appeared to seal it with 17.3 seconds to go.
Devonte’ Graham’s three-pointer at the buzzer was blocked.
Both teams have been struggling to start the new year. Portland currently sits at 11th in the Western Conference while the Hornets are in ninth in the East.
Hassan Whiteside was back in Portland’s starting lineup after missing Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee because of a respiratory illness, but Mario Hezonja missed the game because of a sore back.
The two teams appeared to be fairly evenly matched through the first quarter, but Portland began to pull away midway through the second, when McCollum’s driving layup made it 43-37.
Gary Trent Jr. capped an 11-0 Portland run with a three-pointer that put the Blazers ahead, 52-37.
The Blazers took a 62-46 lead into the break, led by McCollum with 20 points in 16 minutes.
It was the first of two meetings between the teams. The Blazers visit Charlotte March 24. The Hornets have not beaten the Blazers since January, 2017, and the team has not won in Portland since March 2008 — a streak of 12 games.
The Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets Wednesday.