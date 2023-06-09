Lillard vs. Suns

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard calls for teammate Anfernee Simons during overtime against the visiting Phoenix Suns in an NBA game Oct. 21, 2022, at Moda Center.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Another day, another report linking Damian Lillard to another NBA team.

The latest comes from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, who reported the Phoenix Suns, who could decide to waive point guard Chris Paul, have interest in acquiring Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.


