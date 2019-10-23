The Klamath Union student section started chanting, “It’s all over!” as the Pelicans neared a potential sweep of Henley volleyball Tuesday night at Klamath Union.
At a set score of 14-10, the chant was premature, but with a 2-0 match lead, it looked as though the Pelicans could upset their cross-town rivals in three sets in both teams’ final Skyline Conference match.
Maybe the Pelican fans jinxed their home team, or maybe the taunting was what the Hornets needed to rally.
The third set would end up being the closest of the three sets. Henley went on 4-1 and 6-2 runs to get within four points of forcing a fourth set.
The Pelicans earned their third set point of the night at 24-20. The Hornets were stressed: members of their bench were standing; a senior was fighting back tears.
But Klamath Union with the 2-0 lead and set point were relaxed, calm. They allowed two more Henley points, but took the set 25-22 for the sweep and conference upset.
“I’m ecstatic for the girls,” Klamath Union head coach Faryn Case said. “They wanted this one.”
The Hornets came into Tuesday night’s match off back-to-back sweeps of North Valley and Mazama and were ranked second in the conference and 21st in the state in Class 4A.
With Klamath Union riding a four-game losing streak and sitting at the bottom of conference standings, Henley was the clear favorite on paper.
But the Pelicans haven’t lost to Henley this season and knew how to defeat this team, and they did 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Klamath Union senior libero Ashlee Nielsen had 19 digs, while junior Grace Girdner had 14 kills. Junior McKenzie Probst had 17 assists and eight digs for the Pelicans.
Henley senior Gracie Parker had seven kills with two blocks, senior Paige Barnett had eight assists and junior Ellie Niehus had five aces.
With the win, the Pelicans may have knocked the Hornets out of playoff contention, though Case isn’t sure if that means Klamath Union will have a play-in opportunity.
“That was big win,” she said. “There could be a chance. I told the girls, ‘Stay hopeful just in case. Be ready.’”
The Hornets, who came into the match with a No. 2 conference ranking and an automatic playoff bid, will have to wait until Thursday to see if they retained their status, if they’ll have to play a play-in game or if they are eliminated altogether.
Hornets senior Ashlynn Sherrill said she thinks the rivalry pressure (and probably the acoustics of the Pelicans student section) got to the Hornets’ heads.
“We had a lot of missed serves the first set and our coach told us to get our serves in,” she said. “We got that done, but when it came down to passing and getting balls in, we just weren’t there.”
Meanwhile, Case told the Pelicans to have fun.
“They play better when they have fun, no pressure there,” she said.
She told them, “Come out and give everything you have tonight, everything you have. Play for our seniors; play for our team.
“And that’s what they did,” she added.
The Pelicans season is over, pending playoff brackets, but the Hornets have one more match, a non-conference game versus La Pine 6 p.m. Thursday.
