The Klamath Union locker room was somber after the team’s previous defeat at home to Henley.
The Pelicans didn’t say much, but they had a lot to think about.
Klamath Union knew what it had to do and came out scorching hot against the only other team it had lost to in the Skyline Conference this season, Hidden Valley.
The Pels earned a 20-point lead, which the Mustangs trimmed to four with less than two minutes left, but held on for a 75-70 victory.
“We made a lot of adjustments offensively in the last two games. Against Henley, we got stagnant a lot. We were not moving and were not moving the ball fast enough,” KU junior Jacob Cook said. “We emphasized ball movement, looking for certain guys and we know when they are going to be open … that is kind of what an offense is about.”
Cook put his stamp in the contest early with 11 first-quarter points.
For a stretch, the Pelicans kept throwing the ball to Cook, who made four consecutive moves under the basket for scores. He ended with five field goals in the quarter, which led to an early 21-6 lead by the end of the first.
The Mustangs did not get their second field goal until 40 seconds were left in the first quarter.
After taking an 18-point lead into the locker room, the Pelicans carried a 20-point lead in the following quarter, and a 16-point lead into the fourth.
The Mustangs then pushed for their best quarter and nearly climbed all the way back.
Hidden Valley’s Matthew Iwamizu had much to say in his team’s comeback as he made four three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone after only scoring a field goal in the third. It was not until the final two minutes that Hidden Valley sparked fear in KU.
KU’s lead was cut to 65-58 after a basket by Gabe Burchfield with 1:55 left.
A three-pointer by Iwamizu brought Hidden Valley closest, 67-63.
Klamath Union’s Darius Holmes was then fouled and made both of his free throws.
Julien Aguilar had a moment to bring his team closer but his three-pointer hit the top of the backboard, which sent Xavier Arvizu to the line to make both his free throws.
Aguilar followed with a layup, and Garrett Short made two more pressure free throws with 15 seconds left that raised his team’s lead to eight and put a lid on the game.
The last time the two teams met, Hidden Valley won, 67-60.
“Definitively, we needed to be better. From the last game to this game, there was not much improvement necessarily. I had a guy who I was comfortable working against. It worked early. We just have to keep attacking when we have a lead and not play to lose, in a sense,” Cook said.
“All five of them can hit a three. It is just a matter of switching on ball screens and playing aggressive defense. That will really help us going forward.”
Cook said during his team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices, head coach Ed Case set up plays that gave him more space to work in the post, which was successful in the first quarter versus the Mustangs.
Holmes ended with a game-high 25 points and had seven rebounds.
Cook, who struggled with foul trouble, ended with 14 points. Arvizu added 13 points. Aaron Franklin stepped up in Cook’s absence and scored eight points, had a game-high 11 rebounds and four assists.
“That is probably the biggest goal of any team. You always need a guy to step up in a certain situation,” Cook said. “We are fully capable of having another guy step up and fill another guy’s shoes. I was glad Aaron was able to do that.”
The road to a Skyline Conference championship has now gotten less foggy for KU, which will face North Valley, Phoenix and Mazama in its final conference games. Henley also holds a 5-2 record in the conference.