All the Klamath Union student section wanted to do was celebrate with its boys basketball team after it handed Mazama a 69-50 defeat Friday.
Two minutes before the final seconds ticked off the clock, the student section came down the stairs at Valhalla Court, eager to celebrate at mid-court with the team.
They came across a road block: KU athletic director Scott Mason, who set a reminder there would be no celebration on the Vikings court.
The Pelicans were directed toward their locker room to assure there would be no celebration.
The KU student section found a way — screams and shouts came as students exited the doors at Mazama. In 20 degree weather, the student section shouted outside after the No. 6 Pelicans climbed to the top spot in the Skyline Conference, 4-1.
“We know we needed this one. It was a rivalry game, so it was intense. Sometimes you just do not even think of the records. ‘You are just like — Mazama and KU.’ There are a lot of fans,” KU post Jacob Cook said. “It is super loud.
“It is all about staying under control, but it was big for us.”
Garrett Short ended with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. In all, four Pelicans reached double figures.
Darius Holmes was second in scoring with 15 points, Aaron Franklin added 12 and Cook 10.
Xavier Arvizu came away with nine points. He came up crucial during a third quarter Viking comeback and scored six points in the fourth to keep his team’s lead from shrinking further.
“We both never really played last year. We kind of just sat at the bench. The older guys were good mentors, but the biggest challenge is to not let yourself get taken away by the atmosphere of the game,” Short said.
“I choose to have a lot more fun. I think the crowd is a lot more enjoyable, actually. If we win, we do that huddle, freak out a little and have some fun.”
After being behind 21 points in the third, the Vikings made a dent in their deficit minutes later.
Reggie McEachran became the hero of the game for Mazama.
All his 10 points were scored in the second half. McEachran attacked the basket relentlessly. Without fear, he hit the deck several times on layups. Alex Hayden was also key in the Vikings run as he scored all of his eight points in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth, KU’s lead shrank to seven points.
A basket by McEachran caused his fellow student section to chant: “Reggie, Reggie.”
“That was amazing and hyped me up even more. I have played practically all my life and worked hard for this,” McEachran said. “The minutes I get, I will take. I will work my butt off just to get more. I’ll work to take the minutes I have.”
With Mazama now 0-5 in conference play, McEachran stressed that Viking head coach Justin Davidson said none of his players starting roles are assured.
The moment brought more emotion for McEachran, who was cut by the Vikings a year ago.
“Coach Randy Barleen cut me. I just worked my butt off. I came back. New coach or not, I came to work and came to play,” McEachran said. “Being cut last year and not playing, it changed my life, because now I am on varsity.
“I did not think I would be here. My team pushed me. My coaches pushed me. My parents pushed me. I thank all of them.
“They all pushed me from the past until now and told me that no matter what you do, you can always regret it the next day.”
McEachran played for the opposite side when he was a freshman at KU. He played with all the current Pelicans since the sixth grade.
His dad switching jobs had him transfer.
“I grew up with them practically since I was a sixth grader. I have always, no matter what, valued sportsmanship. No matter if I am on a different team or not, that is my team,” McEachran said. “Basketball was my first love. It is the game I fell in love with … the game I will do anything for. To be here right now, win or lose, to work my butt off in front of everyone I have ever known, it is different.”