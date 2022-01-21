The Klamath Union boys came out on top in an offensive spectacle packed tightly into a 36-minute high school basketball game.
The Pelicans (6-5, 1-0 Skyline) exploded for 29 points in the final quarter to claim the 86-78 barnburner at Pel Court and get a win to open Skyline Conference play.
Phoenix (5-9, 0-1) started the fourth quarter sporting a 57-54 lead after scoring 44 points across the second and third frames. KU however opened the fourth by piling up stops on the defensive end while their offense went into hyperdrive on the other.
In the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, KU went on an 18-4 run to reclaim the lead and dig Phoenix an impossible hole to escape from. During that time they scored more points than they had scored in either the first or second quarters.
Seniors Pablo Macias, Vaughn Watah and junior Javon Zumwalt all contributed mightily during the run.
“We just had to make the adjustments for defense,” Macias said a few minutes after celebrating with the student section at midcourt. “We just had to switch some things up last second just to get more shots up and more open looks. Ended up working out for us really well.”
In the final frame alone, Watah put in 6 of his 15 total points, Zumwalt added 8 of his 16 and Macias put in 8 of his monster 28-point performance. In total, Macias sunk seven of the Pelicans’ nine three-pointers on the game.
“It’s just my team, honestly, they get me open as much as possible,” Macias said. “But yeah, it’s just my job. I gotta hit these shots.”
Outside of Klamath Union’s big run, both teams spent much of the contest trading buckets. The lead changed seemingly by the minute. At the end of the first half, KU took a 29-27 lead with about 2:30 to go when Zumwalt laid in a pass from Macias. A minute later, the Pirates’ Isaiah Ayala Talbott sunk a deep three to give the lead to Phoenix.
KU then took the ball down the scored and Macias answered with his own triple to give the lead back to the Pels at 32-30. In just a few seconds Ayala Talbott then dropped a second consecutive three to give the Pirates a lead they would take into halftime.
For the Pirates, Isaiah Ayala Talbott and Miguel Valadez were near unstoppable for stretches. Ayala Talbott put up 16 on the game and Valadez put in a game-high 33 points and willed Phoenix back into the game in the contest’s closing minutes.
In recent weeks, Macias said the Pelicans’ team chemistry has really improved.
“We weren’t really good at talking to each other and coming together on the court,” he said. “And that’s really becoming a highlight of our games.”
For their next Skyline Conference matchup, the Pelicans travel to play at North Valley next Wednesday.