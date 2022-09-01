OIT's Payton Canon

Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon didn’t earn All-American honors last season because the NAIA changed to a selection committee. She’ll come back for a fifth year to try again.

 Courtesy of Oregon Tech athletics

Ranked in the Top 25 to start a fourth straight season, the Oregon Tech women’s golf team returns three of its top four players in search of its fifth trip to the NAIA Championships in the past seven seasons.

The Lady Owls claimed team wins last season at both the Coastal Collegiate Classic and the OIT Spring Invite – while placing a close second to NAIA national champ, British Columbia, in every Cascade Collegiate Conference event. Their efforts landed the club the No. 23 ranking in last month’s NAIA preseason coaches’ poll.

