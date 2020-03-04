Paschall helps Warriors rally to stun Nuggets 116-100

DENVER (AP) — Eric Paschall scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins turned in a double-double and the Golden State Warriors rallied to stun the Denver Nuggets 116-100 on Tuesday night.
A 16-point underdog, the Warriors were down 77-65 with 5:08 left in the third quarter. They went on a 43-15 run to take control.
Wiggins finished with 22 points and 10 assists for the Warriors, who won for just the second time in 11 games. Dragan Bender scored 14 on the last day of his 10-day contract.
Will Barton and Paul Millsap each had 18 points as the Nuggets fell behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the second seed in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds in a perplexing loss on the heels of beating the defending champion Toronto Raptors.
Denver coach Michael Malone warned his team not to overlook the 14-48 Warriors, who took the Nuggets to overtime on Jan. 16 in San Francisco before losing. It was another head-scratching home loss for the Nuggets, who’ve also dropped games to Atlanta and Cleveland.
Jordan Poole hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter with Golden State in the lead, and the team carried the momentum into the fourth.
The Nuggets, who led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, fell to 24-8 at home. They were an NBA-best 34-7 at the Pepsi Center a season ago.
Mychal Mulder started for Golden State and finished with 15 points. He was signed to a 10-day contract last week.
Clippers 109, Oklahoma City 94
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94 on Tuesday night.
Montrezl Harrell and former Thunder player Paul George each added 16 points for the Clippers, who won their fifth straight. George received a warm reception from Oklahoma City’s fans. The Thunder traded him last summer.
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and former Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 15 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight. The 15-point margin matched Oklahoma City’s worst home loss of the season.
The Clippers finished the second quarter strong and led 59-47 at halftime. Leonard led Los Angeles with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting while Schroder scored 13 points in the first half for the Thunder.
The Clippers continued to roll and led 89-70 after the third period. George scored eight points in the third quarter after a quiet first half.
Los Angeles held a comfortable lead throughout the fourth quarter.
Washington 126, Sacramento 133
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points and the Sacramento Kings held on after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday night.
Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points, Buddy Hield scored 17 and Cory Joseph added 14, as the Kings had seven players in double figures on a wild night when they won despite being held to 19 points in the third quarter.
Bradley Beal had 35 points for Washington. Rui Hachimura added 20 points and Davis Bertans scored 18 on six 3-pointers.
The Kings have won six of seven since the All-Star break but had to sweat this one out.
Washington trailed by 27 at halftime and appeared headed for the wrong end of a lopsided blowout early before turning things around with a 46-point third quarter after scoring 49 in the first half.
Beal had 12 points as part of a 34-8 run during a seven-minute stretch that helped the Wizards tie the game heading into the fourth.
Sacramento was ahead by 10 with a minute left when Beal made a 3-pointer and the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica was called for a flagrant 1 foul after hammering Hachimura under the basket. Hachimura made one of two free thorws, and Thomas Bryant’s 3-pointer made it 130-126.
Bogdanovic followed with three free throws to seal it for Sacramento.
The Wizards have lost five of seven. They went into the day four games out of eighth place in the East.
Fox got off to a fast start while Alex Len provided a big boost on the interior. Sacramento’s 7-footer had a pair of dunks and scored on a tip-in, helping the Kings to an 18-point lead in the first quarter.
Two days earlier Sacramento fell behind by 17 in the first quarter, then rallied to beat Detroit.
Hield had four 3s in the first half, including one that ended in a four-point play, as the Kings pushed the lead to 76-49.
Kings coach Luke Walton had to be physically restrained after being hit with back-to-back technical fouls and then ejected during the Wizards’ big run in the third. Walton appeared to be upset over a non-call on the other end of the floor and angrily stormed onto the court after Bryant scored.