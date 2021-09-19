Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Tech's Nick McMillen finished 13th in the men's 8K at the Humboldt State Invitational on Saturday.
Oregon Tech's Mark French took first place by nearly 12 seconds in the Owls' first cross country meet of the year in Arcata, Calif., on Saturday.
"Mark ran a gutsy race breaking away early and battling for the win," said Jack Kegg, OIT's head coach, in a news release.
The Owls' Faith Widman nearly did the same in the women's race, taking a close second place finish. Widman's 23-minute, 19-second, 6K time was less than five seconds off the race winner.
“Faith ran a strong race today and got out-kicked by a quality runner,” Kegg said. “The ladies ran very hard in the mud and rain. They will need to take this grit and determination.”
Overall, both Oregon Tech cross country teams finished third in a muddy Humboldt State Invitational. Southern Oregon University won both the men's and women's meets. SOU managed to get four runners in the top 10 in the women's race and five in the top 10 on the men's side.
In the women's race, OIT's Delani Dietrich finished 13th with a 25-minute, 13-second time, with fellow Owl McKenzie Morgan just two seconds back in 14th. Oregon Tech had six runners inside the top 25 in a 6K race.
Outside of French's first-place, Jonas Hartline claimed 7th and Nick McMillen came in 13th. The Owls managed to get seven runners in the top 25 in the men's 8K race.
"We had some great first races from freshmen Toby Ruston, Tychon Preston, Thomas Long, and Noah Marshall," Kegg said of the men's race. "I am very proud of the men for their grit in some tough conditions today. We will race some good teams and will need to work hard to improve the next month to move up with teams like SOU at the conference championship."
The Hustlin' Owls next challenge comes on October 2 in Salem at Willamette University.