Following a tough midday matchup with Lewis-Clark State, Oregon Tech ended a 13-year playoff victory drought in a big way, topping College of Idaho 9-0 in the final game of Day 1 of the Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball tournament Sunday night at Kiger Stadium.

Four hours after a tough 14-2 loss to LCSC sent the Hustlin’ Owls (32-18) into an elimination game, Tech responded with a 14-hit attack, with Patrick Arman tossing eight shutout innings — picking up OIT’s first postseason win since a 6-1 victory over C of I at the 2010 NAIA West Championships.


