Oregon Tech players watch from the first-base dugout at Kiger Stadium as the Owls snapped a 13-year playoff victory drought with an 8-0 win over the College of Idaho in an elimination game in the Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball tournament.
Oregon Tech players watch from the first-base dugout at Kiger Stadium as the Owls snapped a 13-year playoff victory drought with an 8-0 win over the College of Idaho in an elimination game in the Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball tournament.
Following a tough midday matchup with Lewis-Clark State, Oregon Tech ended a 13-year playoff victory drought in a big way, topping College of Idaho 9-0 in the final game of Day 1 of the Cascade Collegiate Conference baseball tournament Sunday night at Kiger Stadium.
Four hours after a tough 14-2 loss to LCSC sent the Hustlin’ Owls (32-18) into an elimination game, Tech responded with a 14-hit attack, with Patrick Arman tossing eight shutout innings — picking up OIT’s first postseason win since a 6-1 victory over C of I at the 2010 NAIA West Championships.
Because of unplayable field conditions in Klamath Falls, the remainder of the tournament has been moved to Bushnell University’s Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield.
The Owls will have a rematch with LCSC at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with a date against British Columbia in the title game on the line.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played at Steen Sports Park, starting Saturday. After those games were washed out, the tourney moved to Kiger Stadium on Sunday.
"The fields at both Steen and Kiger were unplayable upon inspection (Monday)," CCC Commissioner Rob Cashell said in an e-mail. "While we would have liked to think the weather would improve and enough time available to get a field ready, we simply don’t have that luxury. For the sake of the teams still competing for an opportunity to advance to nationals, relocating to a turf facility gives us the best chance to have the outcome settled on the field by the deadline."
Sunday, the Owls strung together four hits in the opening inning against the Yotes (31-18), with Julien Jones and Ka’ala Tam ripping run-scoring singles. C of I limited the damage by turning double plays to end the first, second and third innings.
Tech broke the game open in the sixth, as Alonzo Vergara smashed a three-run homer to left and Korrey Siracusa tripled home a pair, as the Owls extended the margin to 8-0. C of I had a chance in the bottom of the frame to rally — loading the bases with no outs — but Arman got a strikeout, a rare fielders’ choice from Jones in right to Horner the catcher to force a run at the plate and a groundout to keep the shutout intact.
Jones capped the scoring in the seventh with a long solo home run to left.
Siracusa was 3-for-4 and Tyler Horner was 3-for-5 in the win, as both Jones and Bryce Petrilla added two hits.
Arman allowed eight hits and struck out six for his eighth win, with Brodie Marino making his pitching debut — tossing a scoreless ninth.
Game 1 was all LCSC (30-15), as the Warriors broke a 1-1 tie with a five-run fourth and added a pair of four-run innings in the eight-inning contest.
OIT took a 1-0 lead in the second, as Adam Jacques plated a run with an RBI groundout, but a Nick Seamons sacrifice fly in the third tied the score. LCSC broke the game open in the fourth, as Seamons delivered a key two-out, two-run single.
Both Seamons and Pu’akani De Sa hit three-run homers and Sam Olsson added a solo shot, part of the Warriors’ 16-hit attack.
Starter Trevin Hope fanned 11 in five innings to earn the win, with Jantzen Lucas earning a three-inning save. De Sa was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and Seamons was 3-for-5 with six RBIs for LCSC.
Jones had two of OIT’s four hits in the loss, including a solo home run.