CORVALLIS — A record number of Oregon Tech soccer players gained all-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors for the recently completed regular season.
The Hustlin’ Owls also received, for the first time, a Coach of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches.
Tech had 11 soccer players, including four first-team picks on the women’s side, gain some level of conference honor.
Coach Brandon Porter, who worked with both teams and guided the women to their first league championship, was named women’s Coach of the Year, something no previous Oregon Tech soccer coach had attained.
On the first team for the women — who will begin play in the NAIA national championships Nov. 22 — were goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr, defender Amy Morikawa, midfielder Amanda Seward and forward Salyna Blue.
Stiehr spearheaded a defense which led the nation in shutouts during the regular season.
Morikawa and Seward were among four non-seniors on the women’s first team.
Defender Aimee Bruner was accorded second-team honors, while Kyra Cambra and Hailey Satyna were among the honorable mention players for the Hustlin’ Owls, who will take a 13-3-3 record and No. 24 ranking into the national championships.
Senior midfielder Joey Driessen was the lone Tech player on the men’s first team, with junior goalkeeper Mitchell Jillson and freshman forward John Serna both named to the second team after Tech finished fourth in the league.
Cade Roske was the Owls’ lone honorable mention pick on the men’s team.
Rylee Rassier of Northwest University and Laurn Gamache of Rocky Mountain College shared women’s Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Northwest University’s Kat Sanchez was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Callie Wright of Northwest University was the Newcomer of the Year.
For the men, Rocky Mountain’s Nolan Sherwood was named Offensive Player of the Year, with Corban’s Allando Brown and Southern Oregon’s Michael Miller co-Defensive Players of the Year. Corban’s Matheus Giron was Newcomer of the Year.
Corban’s Tim Kagey was men’s Coach of the Year.
Multnomah University was named the most sportsmanlike team for both the men and women.