Payton Canon carded an opening round 74, grabbing a one-stroke lead after Day 1 of the Oregon Tech Fall Invitational at the Running Y Resort.

Canon recorded three birdies Sunday, helping the Lady Owls posted a first-round score of 309 – 23 strokes ahead of North Idaho College (332). Southern Oregon did not have four qualifying scores and did not record a team score.

