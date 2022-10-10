Payton Canon carded an opening round 74, grabbing a one-stroke lead after Day 1 of the Oregon Tech Fall Invitational at the Running Y Resort.
Canon recorded three birdies Sunday, helping the Lady Owls posted a first-round score of 309 – 23 strokes ahead of North Idaho College (332). Southern Oregon did not have four qualifying scores and did not record a team score.
Teammate Maiya Baker finished Day 1 of the 54-hole tournament alone in second place at 3-over 75, including a 1-under 35 on the outward nine.
OIT had three others in the top seven as Quincy Beyrouty tied for fourth at 5-over-par (77), Baylee Hodgman was sixth after an 83, with Brittany Barrington tied for seventh after shooting an 84.
SOU was led by Haley Brown’s 76, two strokes off the pace, with NIC’s Bella Gopwani in fifth after a first-round 78.
MEN
Oregon Tech’s Hunter Eberhardt was one of six players to post rounds of even par or better on Day 1 of the OIT Fall Invitational at the Running Y Ranch.
Eberhardt overcame a slow start by playing the final 11 holes in 5 under, finishing the day at even-par 72 – five strokes off the lead in the 54-hole event.
North Idaho College took the Day 1 lead behind Jamen Parsons and Josh McCartain – as Parsons shot a 5-under 67, one stroke ahead of McCartain (68). NIC shot a first-round 285, eight shots ahead of Simpson University (293), with the Owls (299) and Southern Oregon (306) just off the pace.
Tech’s Michael Gray sat in a tie for seventh at 1-over 73, two shots ahead of teammate Tyler Vassar (76). Kellen Humphries (78) and Xavier De La Rosa (80) rounded out the Owls scoring players, with Issey Tanimura and Mason Snider each carding an 83 and Carter Borror shooting an 87.
Nathaniel Frink led SOU with a 3-under 69, sitting in third place, while Simpson golfers rounded out the top five, as Jaxon Moon shot a 70 and Felipe Ferreira a 71.