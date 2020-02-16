Turnovers bugged the Oregon Tech women’s basketball team Friday, but an otherwise solid effort let the Hustlin’ Owls assure themselves of a winning season after they stopped Walla Walla University, 76-59.
“Other than the turnovers, we pretty much did what we wanted,” coach Scott Meredith said.
He noted how well Tech reached the free-throw line with aggressive offensive play, its 12 offensive turnovers and a solid third-quarter effort which allowed the Hustlin’ Owls to open up a 56-42 lead — their biggest — against an opponent better than its record.
“We knew they’d be quick,” Kylie Meadows said.
“They had quicker hands than we expected,” Abby Kreiser said.
That contributed to the 21 turnovers OIT committed. It also helped the Wolves hold a 25-19 edge in scoring off turnovers in a game in which the visitors were able to cut their deficit to 58-53 before Tech finally pulled away for the victory.
“After the Southern game (Tuesday), we wanted to go back to what we have been doing, and playing better defense,” Kreiser said. “We knew we had to lock down their three-point shooters, too.”
The Wolves were 7-for-29 from behind the arc.
Tech, meanwhile, was 6-for-16 long range.
“We had good ball movement (Friday),” Meadows said, evidenced by Tech’s 18 assists on 26 baskets.
Tech had jumped out to a 5-0 lead only to see the Wolves come back and take their only lead of the game, 12-8.
The Hustlin’ Owls, despite several missed layups, scored the final 10 points of the first period and the four points of the second quarter, and Tech was able to take a 33-28 halftime lead.
TECH TALK
n OIT held a 47-29 edge in rebounds, with Amanda Constant pulling down nine caroms, and Makaila Napoleon eight.
n Tech also had a 28-2 edge in points scored by nonstarters.
n Kristin Farrell made two three-point goals, an effort which allowed her to tie Kelsi Haylett for seventh place on OIT’s career list for three-point baskets.
n Maddyson Tull, who scored the first baskets in both the first and second quarters, led OIT with 13 points. Kreiser, Napoleon and Constant also scored in double figures. Walla Walla’s Carolina Montes claimed game-scoring honors with 17 points.
n Of the 21 players in uniform for Walla Walla, 17 attended Seventh-Day Adventist high schools, including Savanah Zamora of Rogue Valley Adventist in Jacksonville. Six players between the WWU men and women attended Orangewood Academy, and three others were at Upper Columbia Academy.