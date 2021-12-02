Oregon Tech junior forward Joey Potts (25) goes in for a dunk during the exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers on Oct. 23, 2021, at Danny Miles Court. This was Potts’ first point as an Oregon Tech Owl after transferring from OSU.
Oregon Tech basketball opens their home conference slate with a couple of tantalizing matchups at Danny Miles Court this weekend.
First on Friday, the men’s and women’s teams host the College of Idaho, followed by Eastern Oregon on Saturday.
“Wear white, get loud and bring energy for us,” said Oregon Tech men’s coach Justin Parnell, of Friday’s games — which are slated as a “white out” for the home fans. The first 200 students get a free “white out” t-shirt.
Friday’s games start at 5:30 p.m. with a high-flying 5-1 Lady Owls squad looking to bounce back from their first loss of the year against the 6-3 ‘Yotes.
Then at 7:30 p.m., the men’s teams will meet for a battle of the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s top two preseason teams. The Owls (4-5), who started the season ranked No. 13, initially tripped from their preseason heights with a 2-4 start.
But two wins in their last three — including a pre-Thanksgiving win over Southern Oregon — have the Owls trending in the right direction coming into their matchup against the No. 15-ranked ‘Yotes (7-2).
“We’re close to a breakout,” Parnell said. “I know we’re 4-5 and haven’t played up to our standards and everybody else’s standards, but we’re getting really close and a huge crowd on Friday night would go a long way.”
Then Saturday at 3 p.m., the Lady Owls take on a 4-5 Eastern Oregon team that was voted in the preseason poll to finish second in the conference but have generally posted underwhelming results. EOU is still dangerous as they took No. 24 Montana Western to the wire and defeated the College of Idaho in overtime last month.
The Eastern Oregon men, who play Tech at 5 p.m., will be at the tail end of a nine-game road swing. They nearly knocked off the College of Idaho before the holiday and narrowly lost to Carroll College (currently No. 4) early in the year.