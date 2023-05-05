Oregon Tech baseball coach Jacob Garsez

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech’s Jacob Garsez was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Coach of the Year, as the all-conference teams were announced Friday by the league office.

Three OIT players — Julien Jones, Tyler Horner and Brendan Talonen — were among the 18 players named to the All-CCC team.


