Oregon Tech’s Jacob Garsez was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Coach of the Year, as the all-conference teams were announced Friday by the league office.
Three OIT players — Julien Jones, Tyler Horner and Brendan Talonen — were among the 18 players named to the All-CCC team.
Garsez, in his third year at Tech, led the Hustlin’ Owls to their first league crown in 42 years and became the first OIT baseball coach to record back-to-back 30-win seasons.
Jones, a junior from Washougal, had a banner regular season, leading the squad with a .365 batting average, adding 14 doubles, five triples and 39 RBIs.
Horner, a sophomore from Twin Falls, Idaho, takes a 30-game on-base streak into the postseason. The catcher has a .363 batting average and a team-best 65 hits, adding 10 doubles, five homers and 43 RBIs.
Talonen, a senior from Reno, Nev., has been key in the Owls rotation, going 5-1 with a 3.47 ERA in 62 innings. The right-hander has struck out 46 batters — while winning his past four decisions.
College of Idaho’s Jonah Hultberg was named CCC Player of the Year and British Columbia’s Sean Heppner was named Pitcher of the Year.
Tech plays host to the CCC Championships this Saturday-Monday at Steen Sports Park, with the Owls opening tournament play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against perennial NAIA power Lewis-Clark State.