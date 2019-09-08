Six different players scored, the midfield stymied short-handed Sierra Nevada College and the Oregon Tech women opened their home soccer season with a 9-0 victory Saturday.
“It was exciting,” freshman Maddie Miller, who scored the first two OIT goals, said. “We finally scored a lot of goals.”
Both of her goals were nicely setup by Nyah Kendall, another freshman who later scored twice.
Haley Janky also scored twice for the Hustlin' Owls, who now will take a 1-2-1 record into a match at 11 a.m. today against William Jessup University. Kyra Mull, Hailey Satyna and Sydney Lockery also found the back of the net for Tech.
“We just wanted to play our game and defend out field. It's our home,” Satyna said.
Tech did that well, especially with its midfielders and defenders consistently keeping the Eagles, who opened their season and had no reserves, from mounting any offensive effort throughout the match.
SNC finished with one shot, and it was not on goal.
“We try to lock down in the midfield, and play the same all the time,” Satyna, one of Saturday's captains, said. “We try to do what we have to do, and it was nice to get some fresh legs for (today against William Jessup).”
“We will be tested a lot more (today),” coach Brandon Porter said, “but it was nice to see the back of the net a little more.”
Part of that was the solid passing game OIT had.
Kendall was a key part of that, especially early on, and set Miller up nicely on both of her goals, the first 7½ minutes into Saturday's match, the other about 14 minutes later.
“She's fast and look for her on the outside because she can past players, and that makes my job easier,” Miller said. “I make my runs off her (play).”
OIT's offense was able to get off 25 shots, 15 of which were on goal and Sierra Nevada goalkeeper Ashley Baker was superb for the Eagles and kept the match from becoming more one-sided.
TECH TALK
■ Miller, Janky and Kendall each scored their goals in consecutive order.
■ After today's match, OIT continues its nonleague efforts when it travels to California Merced for a Thursday match.
■ Tech's next home contest will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, when the Hustlin' Owls open Cascade Collegiate Conference play against Southern Oregon.
■ After its win over OIT, the University of Idaho hosted Mississippi State and dropped a 2-1 contest. Tech is the only non-NCAA opponent for the Vandals this season.