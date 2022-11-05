Saturday's scores
FOOTBALL
Class 4A
First round
Mazama 49, Seaside 6
VOLLEYBALL
Third-fifth place match
Mazama 3, Baker 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14)
Fourth-sixth place match
Crook County 3, Henley 2 (25-18, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 16-14)
Consolation
Henley 3, The Dalles 2 (24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13)
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
No. 10 Estacada (10-4-2) at No. 2 Henley (14-0-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Mazama High
Friday's scores
Henley 47, Crook County 23
Class 3A
Kennedy 43, Lakeview 0
Mazama 3, The Dalles 2 (25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9)
Cascade 3, Henley 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-9)
Semifinals
Cascade 3, Mazama 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-19)
No. 8 Scappoose (8-2) at No. 1 Mazama (10-0), TBD
No. 5 Estacada (9-1) vs. No. 4 Henley (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mazama High
Class 1A (8-man)
No. 6 Adrian (8-2) at No. 3 Lost River (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
