The OSAA met Wednesday afternoon and decided to extend its suspension of interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities until April 28.
The moratorium-like suspension, which was originally scheduled until March 31, has been extended by nearly a month.
Consequently, the OSAA has cancelled the speech state championship, which falls within the closure window, and the solo music state championships, which fall outside the closure window on May 2 but have been cancelled due to host site Pacific University campus closures and event cancellations.
The OSAA released a statement that they are following CDC, state and local protocols for gatherings. The CDC recommended Sunday against gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.
“As parents and former participants, the Executive Board and staff share in the disappointment of students, schools and communities regarding the cancellation of these state championships,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “We all remain committed to the health and safety of students throughout Oregon during this evolving public health emergency.”
The board will meet again April 1 and April 15 to continue to discuss the status of the spread of COVID-19 and re-evaluate the suspension of spring sports and state championships.
The NCAA and several Power Five conferences, including the Pac-12, have cancelled spring sport seasons and championships.