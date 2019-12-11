BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Tommy Ford didn’t even set an alarm Sunday morning. He never does. He’s so easygoing that oversleeping for a race doesn’t even enter his mind.
That’s the way he feels about pressure, too. He doesn’t let it get to him.
Finding himself in new territory, leading after the first run in the Birds of Prey giant slalom, Ford simply did what he always does and charged. He cruised across the finish line, glanced up at the scoreboard and immediately pumped his right glove after earning his first career World Cup win.
The American racer glided through the fog and the falling snow to finish in a combined time of two minutes, 31.25 seconds. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.80 seconds back, while fellow Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen took third.
“I’ve been skiing well and on this path for a long time,” Ford said. “It’s led to this moment and more moments to come. I just don’t know what they are.”
Ford’s career path was interrupted in 2013 when he broke his femur during a free-skiing mishap. It caused him to miss the entire 2014 Olympic season.
Ever so steadily, he’s gotten back on course.
In his career-first lead after run No. 1, Ford didn’t show any hint of nerves before pushing out of the start gate for his final pass. He simply gazed down at the awaiting course for a moment.
“There are all sorts of thoughts going through the mind,” Ford said. “Some nerves coming up. Just working with them. Clearing them. Working with them. Clearing them. A continual process all the way to the start. Once things get going, it just happens.”
He flowed through the gates with the home crowd urging him to the finish line. Then, the celebration was on as he was greeted by rambunctious teammates. They were stoked for the 30-year-old from Oregon.
“Not many words, honestly, smiling and hugs,” Ford said. “It’s been really cool to be with this group.”
It’s been quite a start to the season for Ford. He finished fourth at the season-opening GS race in Soelden, Austria, in late October. That also happened to be his best finish — until Sunday.
Ford became the first U.S. racer to capture a World Cup men’s giant slalom race on home snow since Ted Ligety won in 2014.