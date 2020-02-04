STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Kelly Graves and Oregon made history, handing Connecticut one of its worst home losses under Geno Auriemma.
Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 3 Oregon rolled past the fourth-ranked Huskies, 74-56, Monday night, UConn’s first loss on campus in seven years.
UConn had never had a defeat this bad while playing in Gampel Pavilion, which opened in 1990.
“It means a lot. This is hallowed ground, so to speak,” Oregon coach Graves said of the win. “They’ve been so good for so long. It means a great deal. It’s icing on the cake, a pretty sweet cake. Who doesn’t look up to Geno? He’s an icon and great coach.”
It was Connecticut’s worst home loss on any court since Dec. 5, 2005, when North Carolina beat the Huskies by 23 points in Hartford, their other home.
UConn’s previous worst margin of defeat at Gampel was 17 points against Iowa in 1990, and against Syracuse in 1992. The Huskies were beaten by 25 points in 1980 by St. John’s when the team played at The Field House.
“They came in here and did something that very few people have been able to do,” Auriemma said. “In that first quarter it was evident that, physically, we couldn’t match up with them tonight, plain and simple.”
Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.
“To walk into this arena, we were all star-struck looking at the walls and banners,” Ionescu said. “It’s where we’re trying to get our program and model after them. Huge for us to do what we did, but still a lot of room for improvement.”
The Ducks built a big lead early in the much-anticipated matchup, disappointing the sellout crowd. Connecticut hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford last month, ending the team’s 98-game home winning streak.
UConn (19-2) scored the first two points, and then the Ducks reeled off 10 straight points, forcing a Connecticut timeout. The Huskies tried to rally, but Satou Sabally hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the quarter to take a 22-12 lead.
“We took control early and maintained it. Good defensive energy,” Graves said.
UConn was able to get within seven in the second quarter, but Ionescu and the Ducks answered to go into the half leading, 44-31.
They extended the advantage in the second half to as many as 21 points. UConn rallied behind hot three-point shooting to get within 12, but did not get closer.
Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with 19 points. The Huskies were outscored 44-14 in the paint.
It was the first time the Ducks have beaten the Huskies in four meetings. The teams’ initial game was a regional final in the 2017 NCAA Tournament that UConn won by 38 points.
The NCAA unveiled its top 16 teams to this point in the season on Monday night. Oregon was the top seed in the Portland Region, while UConn was the No. 2 seed in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Oregon hosts No. 12 Arizona Friday.