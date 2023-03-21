The Oregon Ducks had the three best players on the floor and even as they were outplayed and outcoached in spurts by Rice, the talent gap eventually shined through.

Endyia Rogers scored 19 points and Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten each added 17 to carry the top-seeded Ducks to a 78-53 win over the Owls in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.


