Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon received a flag from the Running Y Ranch Resort after carding a 1-under 215 and winning the OIT Fall Invitational by 14 strokes.
A record-setting performance earned Oregon Tech senior Payton Canon her fifth career Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s golfer of the week award, as announced Monday by the league office.
Canon rewrote the Lady Owls’ record book in a wire-to-wire victory at the OIT Fall Invitational, blitzing the field by 14 strokes.
She carded a 54-hole score of 1-under 215 (74-70-71) — the lowest 54-hole score in program history — recording the sixth and seventh rounds under-par for her career, also a school record.
“Payton continues her great play – finishing under par for the tournament is fantastic,” OIT coach Dave Myers said.
The Lady Owls earned a team victory in the event, outdistancing North Idaho College and Southern Oregon.
OIT closes out the fall schedule in two weeks at the PCH Invitational in Carmel, Calif.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.