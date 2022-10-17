OIT's Payton Canon with Running Y flag

Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon received a flag from the Running Y Ranch Resort after carding a 1-under 215 and winning the OIT Fall Invitational by 14 strokes.

 Oregon Tech athletics

A record-setting performance earned Oregon Tech senior Payton Canon her fifth career Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s golfer of the week award, as announced Monday by the league office.

Canon rewrote the Lady Owls’ record book in a wire-to-wire victory at the OIT Fall Invitational, blitzing the field by 14 strokes.

