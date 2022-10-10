PORTLAND – Oh, the stories.
They were legion Saturday and Sunday as former Oregon Tech players, coaches, parents and fans gathered to celebrate the inclusion of Tech’s three national championship men’s basketball teams into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame.
“I look at Oregon Tech now and it was more than basketball,” said Florian Houget, who played on the 2004 team. “It’s a team award over three different years, so we all have something in common.”
The commonality of the 2004, 2008 and 2012 championship teams was a recurring theme as players shared their stories, especially at an OIT-only gathering Saturday.
“It’s a fellowship, a brotherhood,” Andre Lawrence said of Hustlin’ Owls basketball.
“When it came to crunch time, we knew we could count on each other,” said Bobby Hunter, who was the NAIA Division II national tournament Most Valuable Player.
“We love getting together, telling the stories,” Alex Carlson added. “We connect.”
“It’s so awesome hearing all of the memories,” Alan Johnson said.
It was.
Laughter came often as former Tech players shared individual stories, especially noting the role coaches Danny Miles and Mike Pisan played in their lives now that they can look back on their time with the Hustlin’ Owls.
Tech was the final inductee into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame at the Providence Park Key Club on Sunday, following coaches Dennis Erickson and Dave Gasser, basketball players Fred Jones and Felicia Ragland, hockey player Connie Madigan and longtime sports official Terry Durham.
“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” said Rick Todd, well known among the players as the key sponsor of the Hustlin’ Owls in their numerous trips to Branson, Missouri, for the national championships. “My time with OIT basketball was one of the greatest times I’ve had in sports, and I’ve had many. There is a culture (with the Owls) that is unique, and I am happy to have helped contribute to your success.”
Todd was Tech’s sponsor for its last 11 trips to Branson, where Hustlin’ Owls basketball enjoyed a decade of dominance. OIT went 25-7 from 2003 through 2012, and had another semifinal and a quarterfinal appearance in those years in addition to the championships.
“When I was recruited I had no idea what to expect,” Dave Michaelis said. “It was a tougher brand of basketball than I was used to. It was a different kind of basketball. It was amazing, special.”
Michaelis took unique delight in joining a Hall of Fame, noting that his wife Natalie already had been inducted into the Whitworth College Hall of Fame as a volleyball player.
“Only so many people get the honor to be in a Hall of Fame, and just to be part of one of the three teams, to be part of a bigger team, is an honor,” Jordan Kiely said. Kiely, from Lakeview, was one of many players from smaller high schools throughout Oregon to play for the Hustlin’ Owls.
“What was special is that we had a lot of local players, (Class) 2A kids,” Miles said. “All of our teams had good focus back there (in Branson),” he said while also acknowledging his long-time assistant Pisan.
“I’m so happy to be here. I’m stoked. It makes me feel that much prouder for playing at OIT,” said Kevin Baker, the Most Valuable Player of the 2004 tournament. “It was so special to play with a bunch of guys you loved so much.”
Joshua Wetlzer of the 2008 team spoke on behalf of the players when Tech was honored, and the now associate athletic director at Central Washington University said Tech’s success was the kind of players Miles brought into the program.
Todd, who shared the platform with Miles and Wetzler, said: “When they got (to Branson), we wanted to make them feel like champions.”
Tech players would say they did.
“Oregon Tech is a small wonder in the world of college basketball,” emcee Dwight Jaynes as he introduced the Hustlin’ Owls, bringing a loud roar from the large presence of OIT fans at Sunday’s induction ceremonies.
Tech clearly had about 40% of those at the induction held at the Key Bank Club of Providence Park.
Several players had family (parents, spouses, children) with them at the two gatherings, and many heard stories they never had heard before, often bringing strong, hearty laughs.
“What you did is a legacy, on the court and since,” current OIT President Nagi Naganathan said.
That, too, was a recurring theme throughout the weekend of hugs, laughs and stories, and more than one player indicating he would love to see more gatherings of former Tech players in the future.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News and covered Oregon Tech sports for more than 30 years, including all three men’s national basketball championships.